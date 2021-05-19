Poco Global, the smartphone company best known for high-performance, low-cost phones like the Poco F1 and Poco F2 Pro, has announced the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The new phone is the latest in a growing trend of cheap 5G phones, made possible by using competitively priced processors like the MediaTek Dimensity 700, which powers the Poco M3 Pro 5G and the recently announced Realme 8 5G.

It’s the first time Poco — part of Xiaomi — has worked with MediaTek, which is working hard to increase its influence in 5G. The Dimensity 700 is a 2.2GHz octa-core chip built using a 7mn process, and although not MediaTek’s flagship 5G chip, is still designed to cope with games, video, and other power-intensive activities. In the M3 Pro 5G, it’s paired to either 4GB or 6GB of RAM, which come with 64GB or 128GB of storage space respectively.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G’s design is slightly reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S21, due to the camera module’s shape on the back of the phone, but it does not seem to be part of the frame like the Galaxy S21. The module contains three cameras — a 48-megapixel main camera, along with a 2MP macro and 2MP depth camera, plus some unsubtle branding. There is a choice of three colors: A bright yellow, a metallic-look blue, and a subdued black.

On the front is a 6.5-inch screen with an FHD+ resolution and a dynamic refresh rate with a maximum of 90Hz. There are noticeable bezels around the screen, and Poco says the M3 Pro 5G has a screen-to-body ratio of 91%. The phone’s body has a glossy look, a 3D curve around the sides, and is almost certainly made of plastic. Inside is a massive 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired fast charging. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC for mobile payments.

At the time of writing we’re still waiting for the final price of the Poco M3 Pro 5G. It’s going to have to take on the extremely well-priced Realme 8 5G, which costs 200 British pounds/$283, to be competitive. Poco says both the 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB versions of the M3 Pro 5G will be available in the U.K. from June.

