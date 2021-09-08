Samsung has long been the go-to brand for the best Android tablets, but Lenovo is trying to change that with the new Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and Tab P11 5G. Both new slates are geared toward a mix of 2-in-1 portability, productivity, and multimedia, though the P11 5G won’t launch in the U.S.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

When it comes to hardware, the P12 Pro compares favorably with other top-tier tablets like the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+. Weighing 565 grams, it’s lighter than most laptops and on par with other tablets of similar size. It comes with a 12.6-inch 2560 x 1600 AMOLED screen, and it supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The panel can reach 600 nits of brightness, giving it good visibility in most settings.

The unique feature is that the refresh rate adjusts automatically based on your needs, kicking up to 120Hz when gaming, then down to 60Hz for basic browsing and other less demanding activities to save battery life. There are quad SLS JBL speakers for better audio, Dolby Atmos support, and Lenovo’s proprietary audio solution.

The 2-in-1 form-factor marks it as clearly being geared toward portability and productivity. A full-sized snap-on keyboard with a touchpad can be paired with the slate, giving you a complete typing and writing experience. Each key has 1.3mm of key travel, making it more clicky than the standard attachable keyboards you get with 2-in-1s. It even includes a built-in trackpad, making it possible to get a good amount of work done.

You can also use it with the Lenovo Precision Pen 3, so you can write, draw, and take notes on the lower-latency screen. The pen attaches magnetically to the slate and charges wirelessly. It also pairs automatically and can immediately launch the Instant Memo app when you undock it.

It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, and has 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB storage. There’s a 10,200mAh battery that supports 45-watt quick charging through the USB-C port, though that will require the purchase of a separate adapter. Lenovo claims that this cell will keep you going for 17 hours of video streaming.

There’s an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, plus dual rear cameras consisting of a 5MP wide-angle and a 13MP primary sensor. For connectivity protocols, you get Wi-Fi 6 and sub-6GHz 5G bands, letting you take the tablet on the go for travel or commutes.

Speaking of connectivity, the P12 Pro launches alongside Project Unity, Lenovo’s version of Samsung DeX, letting it connect and share files with PCs, laptops, TVs, and other compatible devices.

Lenovo Tab P11 5G

The Lenovo P11 5G’s big selling point is connectivity, as it supporting sub-6GHz 5G in addition to dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. It’s particularly geared toward schools, offices, and travel.

Front and center, you have an 11-inch, 2000 x 1200 screen that reaches 400 nits of brightness and supports Dolby Vision. It’s IPS, not AMOLED, and it doesn’t feature a higher refresh panel, but for multimedia, you do get quad JBL speakers and Dolby Atmos support.

Under the hood, it has a more midrange Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage, and microSD card support. The 7,700mAh battery should be able to keep you going for 12 hours of video streaming, and it supports 20-watt quick charging. There’s an 8MP front-facing camera and a 13MP rear camera.

It supports the older Lenovo Precision Pen 2 for notetaking and can work with DisplayPort. There’s an optional keyboard bundle pack for typing and a desktop experience.

Price and availability

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet starts at $610 and will be available starting in October 2021. It’ll be available in just a storm gray color.

The Tab P11 5G tablet will not launch in North America but will release in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa at 499 euros ($591 U.S.) in October 2021. Color options include iron gray, platinum gray, and modernist teal.

