The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has gotten all of the hype recently, but it’s important to remember Samsung’s other — and arguably more important — flagship. The Galaxy S series is expected to get an update in February, and already we’ve started hearing rumors and leaks about the upcoming phone. Well, phones.

There are even rumors about what the upcoming devices will be called. While Samsung jumped to the Galaxy S20 from the S10 last year, current rumors indicate that the next phone range will be called the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Whatever the devices end up being called, here’s everything we know.

Will it be the Galaxy S21 or Galaxy S30?

There is some debate as to what the next Galaxy S will end up being called. For the first 10 years of the Galaxy S series, Samsung simply counted up for its naming scheme — but last year, for the first time, it skipped from the Galaxy S10 to the Galaxy S20. For 2021, rumors indicate that Samsung will return to simple iteration, and call the new device the Galaxy S21 — though that could change as we get closer to the launch of the phones. “Galaxy S30” is certainly a possibility, although it could quickly get out of hand in just a model generations.

Galaxy S21 design and display

We’re still a few solid months away from the expected launch of the Galaxy S21 series, and as such we have yet to hear any rumors or see any definitive leaks about the design of the phone. The Galaxy S20 offered a relatively small design change on the front of the device, with the hole-punch cutout, and it’s unlikely the front of the Galaxy S21 will change drastically — unless Samsung adopts something like an under-display front-facing camera.

The display may not change much either. That’s not necessarily a bad thing though — the Galaxy S20 offers an AMOLED display with a stunning 120Hz refresh rate and a Quad HD+ resolution, making it the phone with one of the best displays on the market. We wouldn’t expect any major changes to the display just yet — unless Samsung changes up the overall display sizes.

Like the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S21 is expected to come in three different models, likely to be called the Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 specs and performance

Under the hood, the Galaxy S21 series will likely get an impressive performance boost. Like in previous years, it’s expected that the phones will offer slightly different specs depending on where you buy the phone. Some rumors suggest that the Galaxy S21 Ultra will have a to-be-announced Samsung Exynos 1000 chipset, which is a 5nm chip that will compete with the Snapdragon 875. Speaking of the Snapdragon 875, it will likely be featured in all three U.S. versions of the phone.

When it comes to the international versions of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra, the phones may offer the slightly slower Exynos 991 or Exynos 992.

We have yet to hear about other specs, though there should be at least 12GB of RAM. The Galaxy S20 series’ batteries, which range from 4,000 to 5,000mAh, are a good indication of what to expect in the Galaxy S21 series as well.

Galaxy S21 cameras

Samsung changed the aesthetic of the camera array with the Galaxy S20, moving it to the top-left of the back of the phone, similar to the camera array on the iPhone 11 series. This made way for a new triple camera setup, and we can expect that that’ll be the base level for the S21 as well.

When it comes to actual specs of the cameras, rumors suggest that the device might actually offer a new 150-megapixel camera sensor — which would make for one of the highest-resolution cameras in a smartphone yet. Apart from that, one rumor notes that the front-facing camera may have optical image stabilization, or OIS, which will help make for better selfies.

Galaxy S21 pricing and availability

The newest Samsung Galaxy S devices are usually launched in February, and that’s expected to remain true this coming year. When it comes to pricing, the phones will likely offer a similar price tag to the Galaxy S20 phones, with the S21 being the cheapest and the S21 Ultra being the most expensive. If they’re the same price as the Galaxy S20 series, prices will range from $1,000 to $1,600, depending on the size and specs.

We will be continually updating this story with the latest leaks, rumors, and information on the Galaxy S21 series.

