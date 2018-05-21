When is your phone getting Android P? We asked every major manufacturer

Share

The next version of Android — Android P — is finally on its way. At Google I/O 2018, the company launched the Android P open beta, which has a number of new features you can check out in our handy guide.

There are more phones than ever that can access the Android P beta, which leads us to believe that there will be a significant number of phones with the final version later this year — at least, more than usual. But when is your phone getting the new version of the mobile operating system? It’s still early days, but manufacturers are likely evaluating which phones should get the update. We reached out to almost all of them, and here’s what they had to say.

Alcatel

Alcatel told Digital Trends it had nothing to share regarding Android P at the moment. We don’t expect all of its phones to get Android P — after all, some of them still ship with Android Nougat. Not only that, but Alcatel’s track record with Android updates is pretty bad, so it’s hard to say whether or not any of its phones would get Android P.

Asus

Asus told Digital Trends it does not yet have a release schedule for Android P, but it should have one ready within a few months. Android P is slated to launch around the end of August.

Asus phones we expect to get Android P

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone 4

Asus Zenfone 5

BlackBerry

BlackBerry told Digital Trends it could not share any information about an upgrade to Android P for BlackBerry phones.

BlackBerry phones we expect to get Android P

BlackBerry Motion

BlackBerry KeyOne

BlackBerry KeyTwo

Essential

The Essential Phone is one of the phones that can access the current Android P open beta, meaning that it should also be one of the first to get the consumer version of Android P once it’s released to the public.

Essential phones confirmed to get Android P

Essential Phone (PH-1)

Google

Google’s Pixel phones, of course, will get Android P as soon as it’s available.

Google phones confirmed to get Android P

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Unfortunately, no Nexus phones will get the update to Android P.

HMD Global (Nokia)

HMD is also on the list of beta partners for Android P, and it’s available specifically for the Nokia 7 Plus. Since all HMD phones run Android One, which is a stock version of Android, we expect most if not all of the company’s 2018 and 2017 lineup to receive the Android P update.

HMD Global phones confirmed to get Android P

Nokia 7 Plus

HMD Global phones we expect to get Android P

Nokia 8 Sirocco

Nokia 8

Nokia 7

Nokia 6.1

Nokia 6 (2018)

Nokia 5

Nokia 3

Honor

Honor has yet to respond to our email. Still, we expect Honor flagships like the new Honor 10 to get the update.

Honor phones we expect to get Android P

Honor 10

Honor View 10

Honor 9 Lite

Honor 7X

Honor 7A

Honor 7C

HTC

HTC told Digital Trends it had nothing to share regarding Android P on HTC phones.

HTC phones we expect to get Android P

HTC U11

HTC U11 Life

HTC U11 Plus

HTC U Ultra

Huawei

Huawei has yet to respond to our email, but we expect at least a few of its major releases to get the update.

Huawei phones we expect to get Android P

Huawei Mate 10

Huawei Mate 10 Pro

Huawei P20

Huawei P20 Pro

LG

LG has yet to respond to our email. We expect LG’s flagships from the past few years to get the update, including the LG G7 ThinQ, LG G6, and LG V30.

LG phones we expect to get Android P

LG G7 ThinQ

LG G6

LG V30

Motorola/Lenovo

Motorola told Digital Trends it had nothing to share regarding Android P on Motorola phones. Still, we expect the likes of the Moto Z2 and Moto X4 to get the update eventually.

Motorola phones we expect to get Android P

Moto X4

Moto Z2 Play

Moto Z2 Force

Moto G5

Moto G6

OnePlus

The Android P beta is available for the newly announced OnePlus 6. We expect the OnePlus 6 to be among the first phones to get the consumer release of Android P once it’s launched. We expect other OnePlus phones, including the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T, to get the update eventually, too.

OnePlus phones confirmed to get Android P

OnePlus 6

OnePlus phones we expect to get Android P

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 5T

Oppo

The Android P beta is available to the Oppo R15, which means that it should be among the first phones to get the consumer release of Android P once it’s available.

Oppo phones confirmed to get Android P

Oppo R15

Oppo phones we expect to get Android P

Oppo R15 Pro

Oppo A83

Oppo F7

Oppo R11s

Oppo F5 Youth

Oppo F5

Razer

Razer has yet to respond to our email. Still, we expect the Razer phone to get the update once it’s available to consumers.

Razer phones we expect to get Android P

Razer Phone

Samsung

Samsung told Digital Trends it had nothing to share at this time. Of course, we expect most Samsung flagships from the past few years to get the update — including the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S9. The problem with Samsung is that its user interface is heavily customized and the company often takes its time with updates.

Samsung phones we expect to get Android P

Samsung Galaxy S8

Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S8 Active

Samsung Galaxy S9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Sony

The Android P beta is available to the Sony Xperia XZ2, and as such we expect the phone to be one of the first to get the consumer version of Android P once it’s released.

Sony phones confirmed to get Android P

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony phones we expect to get Android P

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact

Sony Xperia XA2

Sony Xperia XA2 Ultra

Sony Xperia XZ

Sony Xperia XZ Compact

Vivo

The Android P beta is available to two Vivo phones — the Vivo X21UD, and the Vivo X21. As such, we expect the consumer version of Android P to come to those phones soon after it’s released.

Vivo phones confirmed to get Android P

Vivo X21

Vivo X21UD

Vivo phones we expect to get Android P

Vivo V9

Xiaomi

The Android P beta is available to the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S, and as such we expect it to be one of the first phones to get the consumer version of the software once it’s released.

Xiaomi phones confirmed to get Android P

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi phones we expect to get Android P

Xiaomi Mi A1

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

Xiaomi Mi 6

ZTE

ZTE has yet to respond to our email. It’s unclear what the future of the company will be considering how ZTE can’t use Android anymore, so we doubt you’ll see Android P on recently launched ZTE phones anytime soon.