Google officially released Android 12 for its Pixel phones alongside the launch of the Pixel 6 series. The release came after the company had already uploaded the source code to Android Open Source Project earlier this month. Now non-Google manufacturers are now detailing their Android 12 beta release timeline for the devices. Vivo is the latest company to reveal when its phones get the Android 12 beta, joining others like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi.
Vivo announced a list of 30 smartphones that will get Android 12 beta in the coming months. The smartphone list varies from the top-of-the-line Vivo X70 Pro Plus to the budget offerings like the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20i. Here’s the comprehensive list of when your Vivo phone will get the Android 12 update:
End of November 2021:
- Vivo X70 Pro+
End of December 2021:
- Vivo X60 Pro+
- Vivo X60 Pro
- Vivo X60
- Vivo V21
- Vivo Y72 5G
End of January 2022:
- Vivo X70 Pro
- Vivo V21e
- Vivo V20 2021
- Vivo V20
- Vivo Y21
- Vivo Y51A
- Vivo Y31
End of March 2022
- Vivo X50 Pro
- Vivo X50
- Vivo V20 Pro
- Vivo V20 SE
- Vivo Y33s
- Vivo Y20G
- Vivo Y53s
- Vivo Y12s
Early April 2022:
- Vivo S1
- Vivo Y19
End of April 2022:
- Vivo V17 Pro
- Vivo V17
- Vivo S1 Pro
- Vivo Y73
- Vivo Y51
- Vivo Y20
- Vivo Y20i
- Vivo Y30
As you can see from the list, Vivo will start its official Android 12 beta rollout with the Vivo X70 Pro Plus in November of this year. The update will be made available for the Vivo X60 series, Vivo V21, Vivo X50 series, Vivo V20 series, Vivo Y20G, and more in the following months. The process is scheduled to last for six months and the Android 12 rollout for Vivo phones will end in April. Meanwhile, a final, stable release for the top-end models is expected to be available in early 2021.
