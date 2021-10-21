Google officially released Android 12 for its Pixel phones alongside the launch of the Pixel 6 series. The release came after the company had already uploaded the source code to Android Open Source Project earlier this month. Now non-Google manufacturers are now detailing their Android 12 beta release timeline for the devices. Vivo is the latest company to reveal when its phones get the Android 12 beta, joining others like Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, and Xiaomi.

Vivo announced a list of 30 smartphones that will get Android 12 beta in the coming months. The smartphone list varies from the top-of-the-line Vivo X70 Pro Plus to the budget offerings like the Vivo V20 and Vivo V20i. Here’s the comprehensive list of when your Vivo phone will get the Android 12 update:

End of November 2021:

Vivo X70 Pro+

End of December 2021:

Vivo X60 Pro+

Vivo X60 Pro

Vivo X60

Vivo V21

Vivo Y72 5G

End of January 2022:

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V21e

Vivo V20 2021

Vivo V20

Vivo Y21

Vivo Y51A

Vivo Y31

End of March 2022

Vivo X50 Pro

Vivo X50

Vivo V20 Pro

Vivo V20 SE

Vivo Y33s

Vivo Y20G

Vivo Y53s

Vivo Y12s

Early April 2022:

Vivo S1

Vivo Y19

End of April 2022:

Vivo V17 Pro

Vivo V17

Vivo S1 Pro

Vivo Y73

Vivo Y51

Vivo Y20

Vivo Y20i

Vivo Y30

As you can see from the list, Vivo will start its official Android 12 beta rollout with the Vivo X70 Pro Plus in November of this year. The update will be made available for the Vivo X60 series, Vivo V21, Vivo X50 series, Vivo V20 series, Vivo Y20G, and more in the following months. The process is scheduled to last for six months and the Android 12 rollout for Vivo phones will end in April. Meanwhile, a final, stable release for the top-end models is expected to be available in early 2021.

