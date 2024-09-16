 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Your iPhone and Apple Watch are getting huge software updates today

By
An iPhone home screen with iOS 18.
Apple

In June, Apple announced new software features for some of its most popular devices, including the iPhone and Apple Watch. Today, everyone with supported devices will receive the iOS 18 and watchOS 11 updates.

Apple has not officially announced the exact timing for today’s new software updates, but they typically follow a consistent process for each update. It looks like iOS 18 and watchOS 11 will likely be released at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. In addition to these updates, Apple will release iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and visionOS 2.

Recommended Videos

Most iPhones work with iOS 18, although it’s important to note that your phone must have an A12 Bionic chip or newer installed. For watchOS 11, you must have an Apple Watch Series 5 or later.

Apple’s iOS 18 was originally supposed to include Apple Intelligence. However, those AI tools will not be released to the general public until later this year or early next year.

In iOS 18, you can customize your phone’s home screen with new features. There’s also a redesigned Control Center, improvements to iMessage, a revamped Photos app, an updated Password app, and more.

A widget of the Vitals app in watchOS 11 on the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

WatchOS 11 includes a new Vitals app, an enhanced Smart Stack, the option to pause your Activity Rings, workout improvements, a Translate app, and the ability to set different Move, Exercise, and Stand ring goals. A new Photos watch face is also being introduced.

The company continues to release significant updates for all its products. If you’re anticipating the arrival of your new iPhone 16 or Apple Watch Series 10, you won’t need to worry about installing these updates as they are already preinstalled on the devices.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The iPhone 16 is official. These are the biggest changes and new features
The Ultramarine iPhone 16.

Apple's biggest event of the year has come, and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have landed. As expected, these represent the best that Apple offers non-Pro users, but unlike last year, many features help the iPhone 16 stand out and bridge the gap between these two devices and the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max.

Should you buy the iPhone 16 or iPhone 16 Plus? Do you still need a Pro-phone to get the Pro experience? How do this year's models stack up? Here's everything you need to know about the iPhone 16.
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: price and release

Read more
4 things Apple got wrong with the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro
The pink iPhone 16 display.

Apple has lifted the curtain off the iPhone 16 and the Apple Watch Series 10, and it’s quite an exciting array of devices. Not only is this the first line of iPhones built from the ground up to support Apple Intelligence, but Apple also gave us some incredibly fun colors for the regular models.

Even so, Apple still fell short on some aspects of the iPhone 16 line. Let’s dive in.
The iPhone 16 still has a 60Hz display

Read more
Does the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz display?
iPhone 16 display.

The iPhone 16 is one of the biggest upgrades to a non-Pro iPhone in years. It features a new chipset with support for Apple Intelligence, upgraded cameras, better battery life, the Action button, and the new Camera Control button. These are quality-of-life upgrades that’ll make your iPhone experience better than ever.

But what about the display refresh rate? Does the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz screen? Do you need a Pro model to get that feature? Here's what you need to know.
Does the iPhone 16 have a 120Hz refresh rate?

Read more