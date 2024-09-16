Your iPhone and Apple Watch are getting huge software updates today

In June, Apple announced new software features for some of its most popular devices, including the iPhone and Apple Watch. Today, everyone with supported devices will receive the iOS 18 and watchOS 11 updates.

Apple has not officially announced the exact timing for today’s new software updates, but they typically follow a consistent process for each update. It looks like iOS 18 and watchOS 11 will likely be released at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. In addition to these updates, Apple will release iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and visionOS 2.

Recommended Videos

Most iPhones work with iOS 18, although it’s important to note that your phone must have an A12 Bionic chip or newer installed. For watchOS 11, you must have an Apple Watch Series 5 or later.

Apple’s iOS 18 was originally supposed to include Apple Intelligence. However, those AI tools will not be released to the general public until later this year or early next year.

In iOS 18, you can customize your phone’s home screen with new features. There’s also a redesigned Control Center, improvements to iMessage, a revamped Photos app, an updated Password app, and more.

WatchOS 11 includes a new Vitals app, an enhanced Smart Stack, the option to pause your Activity Rings, workout improvements, a Translate app, and the ability to set different Move, Exercise, and Stand ring goals. A new Photos watch face is also being introduced.

The company continues to release significant updates for all its products. If you’re anticipating the arrival of your new iPhone 16 or Apple Watch Series 10, you won’t need to worry about installing these updates as they are already preinstalled on the devices.