Nokia has shared its update timeline for its Android phones — and there’s good news and bad news. The good news is that most recent Nokia phones will be getting Android 11, the latest and greatest version of Android. The bad news is that the majority of phones that will get the update, won’t get it until 2021.

A total of 14 Nokia phones will get the Android 11 update, which is a pretty solid selection of devices. And, if you’re one of the lucky ones, you may not have to wait long at all to get it — the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 2.2, Nokia 5.3, and Nokia 8.1 will all get Android 11 before the end of the year.

Once 2021 rolls around, a fresh round of updates will be pushed out. Nokia says that the Nokia 1.3, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 2.4, Nokia 2.3, and Nokia 3.4 will get Android 11 in “Q1 of 2021.” Sometime in between the first quarter and second quarter of the year, the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 7.2, and Nokia 6.2 will get it. Then, in Q2, the Nokia 1 Plus and Nokia 9 PureView will get the update.

Android 11 isn’t a major update, but it does bring a few much-appreciated features to the operating system. Perhaps the biggest update is the addition of chat bubbles, which essentially allow you to manage all your chats in one interface, even if they’re in different apps. Google has also powered-up the Power menu, with smart home controls and Google Pay. It’s basically Google’s answer to Apple’s Control Center on the iPhone. Last but not least, Android 11 brings better grouping to notifications.

In general, Android 11 has started rolling out to a ton of devices. Google Pixel devices, as you would expect, already have the update, but a number of companies joined the Android 11 beta, and as a result either already have the software, or will be getting it shortly.

Along with the Android 11 rollout, Nokia also announced that it had fully completed its Android 10 rollout, with the availability of Android 10 on the Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1. Nokia says that all its phones get three years of monthly security updates, along with two years of major OS updates. That’s not bad — though both Google and Samsung now promise three years of major OS updates for their high-end phones.

