With the release of Android 15 on Pixel devices, Google has introduced several new privacy and security enhancements. Among the notable additions are the improved theft protection features that are designed to make it harder for thieves to access your data. Initially, it was a bit difficult to find these settings. However, as Android Authority first noted, that’s about to change.

When Android 15 launched, to find the theft protection menu on devices running Android 15, you had to follow these steps:

1. Open the Settings app.

2. Select Google.

3. Select All services, scroll down, and select Theft Protection to access the menu.

4. Toggle on Theft Detection Lock. When prompted, select Turn on.

Thanks to an update being rolled out, the Theft protection menus are now accessible by navigating to Settings > Security & privacy > Device unlock. It still requires a few taps to access, but it’s in a more sensible location in the Settings app that’s easier and quicker to find.

Android’s new theft protection tools have three main components: Theft Detection Lock, Offline Device Lock, and Remote Lock.

Theft Detection Lock : When activated, this feature automatically detects if someone has stolen your phone and locks it to prevent unauthorized access.

: When activated, this feature automatically detects if someone has stolen your phone and locks it to prevent unauthorized access. Offline Device Lock : This feature locks your phone if it has been kept offline for an extended period, ensuring it’s secure even without an internet connection.

: This feature locks your phone if it has been kept offline for an extended period, ensuring it’s secure even without an internet connection. Remote Lock: If you can’t access Find My Device, you can visit android.com/lock and use your phone number to lock your device remotely. This tool is beneficial in case of theft or loss.

These features work together to help protect your phone and personal information.

Android 15 was recently released first on supported Pixel devices, including the Google Pixel 9. Other Android devices, including supported phones from Samsung, Motorola, and many others, will eventually receive the new update.

The Android update enhances privacy and security with a “Private Space” for sensitive apps and better password management. It also improves user experience on larger screens with updated layouts and multitasking tools. Camera features see enhancements in lowlight performance and third-party controls. Messaging upgrades include satellite connectivity for carrier apps and support for Passkeys. The update also brings performance improvements and developer tools for richer app experiences.