The next version of Google’s Android software, Android 11, will be released in 2020 and even though this year it won’t have a sweet, dessert-related name, we’re still expecting great things. News about it is starting to gather and although Google hasn’t said much about the software officially yet, the company will reveal a lot more about it very soon.

Here’s what you need to know about Android 11, including the projected release dates, and possible features.

When will it be released?

Google traditionally releases the final, public version of Android during the last few months of the year, often along with its new Pixel smartphones. In 2019, Android 10 was released on September 3. Expect a similar early September date for Android 11 in 2020.

However, before the public release, Google will send out beta versions to developers to test out first. The first has arrived in March for the past few years, so again, expect the initial beta version of Android 11 to come around the same time this year. After this, the next major Android 11 release event will be during Google I/O, when the software will also get its official launch.

Based on past years, a new beta version will come soon after the Google I/O keynote presentation and should be compatible with a wide range of devices outside of Google’s Pixel range. Google I/O is Google’s annual developer conference, and it is during the opening keynote where we will learn more about many of the new Android 11 features for the first time. The event will take place between May 12 and May 14.

What will Android 11’s name be?

Sadly, we already know its name: Android 11. If you’re waiting to hear what dessert it will be named after, just like Google has done in the past, this fun aspect was retired in August 2019. Going forward, future iterations of Android will be known only by the number, rather than a letter that is then associated with a dessert. For example, Android 9 was also known as Android 9 Pie, and Android 8 was known better as Android 8 Oreo. Android 10 would have been Android Q, but no dessert was officially assigned to the software due to the branding change. Therefore, we know that Android 11 will be called Android 11, and that’s all.

When will your phone be updated to Android 11?

The official public release of Android 11 will almost certainly come in September for Google’s Pixel devices. If you own a phone made by Samsung, LG, Huawei, Nokia, Motorola, or any other manufacturer, you will have to wait until the company provides an update schedule. This will come after September, but the dates will vary according to the manufacturer.

While some phones may receive the update in 2020, the vast majority will have to wait until 2021 before getting Android 11. There is also a chance some new phones released this year from September 2020 onwards will come with Android 11 already installed. More will come in 2021.

If you’re still waiting for Android 10 to arrive on your phone, you’ll find the latest news on its release schedule here.

What new features will Android 11 have?

We won’t know much about Android 11 until the first beta versions arrive when developers and Android fans will get the chance to explore and dig into the code. Even then, the main new features won’t be revealed until Google I/O in May.

In the meantime, it’s entirely possible the Scoped Storage feature introduced (but not fully implemented) in Android 10 will come to Android 11. This will limit the access that apps have to the rest of your device, for improved security and better storage management.

Expect to learn more about Android 11 in the run-up to Google I/O, with hints potentially coming at Mobile World Congress at the end of February. We will keep you fully informed.

