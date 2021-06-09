  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

New Moto G Stylus 5G brings massive battery, pen improvements

By

I was shocked to hear just how popular the “stylus” versions of the Moto G have been. Personally not seeing much value in having a passive stylus — compared to the highly-sensitive active stylus in the Galaxy Note — I figured budget-conscious buyers wouldn’t spring for it either. Apparently, the G Stylus has been the best-selling Moto G variant since it was introduced with the 2020 generation. And so, here we are, with a quick mid-cycle update to the model that adds 5G and other fresh specs.

The new Moto G Stylus 5G moves to a Snapdragon 480 5G processor to bring that all-important 5G radio (Sub-6 only, by the way), and despite being a 4-series chip it is effectively the same power-wise as the prior model’s Snapdragon 678. It’s paired with 4 or 6GB of RAM, and 128 or 256GB of storage before you add in a microSD card. You’ll get the same huge 6.8-inch display, a quad-camera led by a 48MP main sensor, and a frankly hefty set of dimensions with a 217-gram weight.

1 of 5
Moto G Stylus 5G
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends
Moto G Stylus 5G
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends
Moto G Stylus 5G
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends
Moto G Stylus 5G
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends
Moto G Stylus 5G
Andrew Martonik / Digital Trends

Motorola has tweaked the physical design of the stylus, making it cylindrical (it was, for some reason, an oval before) so it can more easily slide into the phone without looking. It also has a larger pop-out top to make it easier to remove from its silo.

There is only one other notable change, but it really matters: The battery is 25% larger, now 5000mAh. That lets Motorola once again throw around a “two days of battery life” claim, but I fully believe it. Our review of the latest Moto G Power, which has the same battery capacity, was dominated by just how great the battery life is.

Moto G Stylus 5G
Operating system Android 11
Display 6.8-inch, FHD
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G
RAM 4/6GB
Storage 128/256GB, microSD expansion
Battery 5000mAh
Charging 10W wired, USB-C
Water resistance Water repellant design
Rear camera 1 48MP, f/1.7
Rear camera 2 5MP, f/2.2, macro lens
Rear camera 3 8MP, f/2.2, 118-degree lens
Rear camera 4 2MP depth sensor, f/2.4
Front camera 16MP, f/2.2
Connectivity 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 802.11ac, GPS, Bluetooth 5.1, FM radio, 3.5mm headphone
NFC No
Dimensions 169.54 x 77.48 x 9.35 mm, 217.5 g

There’s one other subtle benefit to grabbing the 5G version of the Moto G Stylus, too: It launches on Android 11, meaning with the Motorola promise of getting just one software update you’ll at least make it to Android 12. As far as the overall software experience goes you’re getting the classic clean take on Android with a handful of Motorola additions peppered in. That includes simple-to-use note-taking for the stylus, and a floating quick action launcher to also poke with that pen.

These are all nice little improvements to what turns out to be an extremely popular budget-focused device. But the addition of 5G certainly brings a notable cost. The Moto G Stylus 5G will retail for $399, while the latest-gen Moto G Stylus currently sells for just $279. The bigger battery, stylus improvements, longer software runway, and 5G connectivity will be great additions … but so is saving over 30% and sticking with the 4G model.

Editors' Recommendations

4G vs. LTE: The differences explained

The best iPhone X battery cases for 2021

best iphone x battery cases

The best Android phones for 2021

samsung galaxy s21 ultra review hand shirt

Which Amazon Kindle should you buy on Prime Day?

kindles pre black friday amazon deals kindle oasis 2019 review 8 1500x1000

Best cheap tablet deals for June 2021

apple ipad air pro deals best buy macmall work from home sale 10 5 review screen angle 1 3 768x768

Best cheap smartwatch deals for June 2021

Best cheap smartphone deals for June 2021

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

Best cheap Kindle deals for June 2021: Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis

Reading a Kindle Paperwhite in van

Best cheap Apple iPhone deals for June 2021

best iphone deals 2019

Best Google Pixel deals for June 2021

google pixel 3 series 64gb amazon deals

Best cheap Fitbit deals for June 2021

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best cheap Apple deals and sales for June 2021

dell xps 15 vs macbook pro 16 apple ry 14 1200x9999

Buying a quirky Asus phone can be tough. Here’s why it deserves a break

asus zenfone 8 flip review cam angle