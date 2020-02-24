Amazon drops huge deals on Apple iPads, up to $150 off

Despite the rise of great competitors, Apple continues to reign supreme in the tablet realm. Its iPad family covers many different variations in specs and features, from size and storage to connectivity and functionality. The headliner in the lineup is the sexy iPad Pro, which is the best overall tablet on the market right now. There’s also the iPad Mini for everyone looking for ultra-portability, the entry-level iPad which is a solid pick for most people, and the iPad Air for those in need of a tablet that combines affordability and performance.

Apple’s iPads can get pricey, but their quality and performance make them a worthwhile investment. We’ve scoured the internet and listed here some great iPad deals going right now on Amazon. Take advantage of these offers we found for the latest iPad and iPad Pro and save as much as $150.

Latest Apple iPad Pro, 11-Inch – up to $150 off

If you want some serious power in a tablet and have the cash to splurge on it, there’s no better pick than the iPad Pro 2018. Apple designed this workhorse with powerful hardware and a stunning display that are in line with most Windows laptops and Chromebooks. Its capabilities go beyond what a regular, old tablet can offer, especially when paired with accessories like a stylus or a keyboard (sold separately).

The current-generation iPad Pro has two size variations; one with an 11-inch screen and a version with a 12.9-inch display. They come equipped with the A12X Bionic CPU backed by 4GB of RAM (or 6GB in the 1TB model), allowing for buttery smooth performance and lag-free multitasking. This chipset can run the latest games as well as operate intensive tasks without hiccups. Both variants also flaunt screens with a high pixel density, complete with Retina display technology for spectacular visuals and ProMotion technology for fluid scrolling and more responsive tablet experience. There are also superb speakers which can produce loud and clear sound along with nice bass.

With a great battery life, the latest iPad Pro is an ideal tablet for on-the-go usage. It can get you through a full day of productivity and even stretches longer if you’re only using for a few hours at a time.

The Apple iPad Pro will normally cost you a pretty penny, but with these deals we found on Amazon, you don’t have to pay the full price. Order this tablet now for as low as $729.

Apple iPad Pro, 11-Inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB – $735 ($64 off)

Apple iPad Pro, 11-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 64GB – $873 ($76 off)

Apple iPad Pro, 11-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 512GB – $1,195 ($104 off)

Apple iPad Pro, 11-Inch, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 1TB – $1,349 ($150 off)

New Apple iPad, 10.2-Inch – up to $99 off

The seventh-generation Apple iPad is one of our current best-tablet picks. Our review team even dubbed it the “culmination of all of Apple’s experience.” It may not have the bells and whistles of its pricier counterparts, but it’s a great, easily accessible all-around device that delivers a really good tablet experience at a reasonable price.

At its core is Apple’s A10 processor with an embedded M10 co-processor and 3GB of RAM. It’s not as fast the A12X found in the Pro model, but all you need to know is that it runs smoothly. From skipping in and out of apps and surfing the web to watching a movie and playing the latest games, you can count on this iPad to perform with zero lag. The screen is larger than those of the previous models as well, which means more space for productivity, multitasking, and entertainment.

While the new iPad’s support for the Apple Pencil has been beefed up, what makes it a real productivity machine is that it’s now compatible with the Smart Keyboard (sold separately). This is very convenient especially if you’re planning to use it as a portable workstation.

Anyone eyeing a budget-friendly, all-around tablet will find love with the latest Apple iPad. This model is currently on sale on Amazon for as low as $249. Hurry and order yours while the deals are live.

New Apple iPad, Wi-Fi, 32GB – $249 ($80 off)

New Apple iPad, Wi-Fi, 128GB – $330 ($99 off)

New Apple iPad, Wi-Fi + Cellular, 32GB – $410 ($49 off)

Both iPad models listed above are compatible with the new iPadOS which lets you in on a smoother and laptop-grade operation. This operating system is specifically created for the iPad, with the aim of offering much of the simplicity and ease of use of iOS. Some great features include the revamped home screen layout which has the Today View widgets, the ability to use multiple apps in the Slide Over menu, and the Split View which lets you open multiple windows of the same app. The desktop-grade Safari is also worth noting, which now pulls the desktop versions of websites instead of mobile view.

Looking for more savings other than these iPad deals? Head over to our curated deals page for the latest and most exciting discounts and other tech products.

