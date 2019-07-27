EEC filings suggest there might be several new iPads coming soon

Share

Apple might have a lot of new iPads to show off this fall.

The company recently filed two new iPad model numbers with the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database, adding to the five model numbers that it has already filed with the commission, MySmartPrice reports.

The filings indicate that all seven versions of the iPad will ship running iOS 13, suggesting that they’ll be launched in the fall when Apple traditionally releases the latest version of the operating system.

The two new iPads were grouped together under a single filing with the model identifiers of A2200 and A2232, suggesting that they’ll be similar models. The previous five model numbers filed with the commission are A2197, A2228, A2068, A2198, and A2230. In that filing, A2197 and A2228 were done in one listing and the other three in another, suggesting that the filings consisted of two different models.

In total, that means we might see three different models of the iPad released this fall.

Since the EEC filings only indicate model numbers, what Apple will ultimately release is currently anyone’s guess. Rumors suggest that the new filings will be a new 10.2-inch iPad that will serve as a replacement to the existing 9.7-inch model as well as an update to Apple’s iPad Pro line.

Apple has already released a new iPad Air and iPad mini this year, so updates to those two models seen unlikely. Announced in March, those new devices each represented slight incremental upgrades to their predecessors. The iPad mini looks identical to the version before it but features a faster A12 Bionic chip rather than the A8 chip in the previous version. The tablet also has a 7-megapixel forward-facing camera rather than the 1.2-megapixel camera offered in the previous version, and it supports the Apple Pencil. The new iPad Air also looks identical to its predecessor and offers more impressive internal specs as well as Apple Pencil support.

Apple traditionally announces additions to its iPad lineup in October.

In addition to the new iPad model numbers, Apple also submitted a few existing Mac model numbers to the EEC at the same time. Those models are expected to ship in the fall with Apple’s new macOS operating system, Catalina, so that filing is likely just to satisfy a legal requirement.