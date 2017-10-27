Apple releases new leather sleeve for the 12-inch MacBook

Why it matters to you Protective cases can sometimes detract from the refined design of a computer like the MacBook, but that's not the case with this official sleeve by Apple.

If you’re buying a MacBook, you probably want a case that’s going to live up to Apple’s high standards for design. To cater to these needs, the company has released a stylish new sleeve that will keep your laptop protected without impinging on its good looks.

The leather sleeve for the 12-inch MacBook is broadly similar to the leather sleeve for the iPad Pro that’s offered by Apple. However, unlike that product, it features a slit across the horizontal edge of its perimeter to ease the insertion and removal of a laptop, according to a report from 9to5Mac.

The product page for the sleeve on the Apple website states that the material is high-quality European leather, and that the inside of the case is lined with a soft microfiber covering to ensure that the outer surface of your MacBook isn’t scuffed or scratched during use.

Its design also allows for users to charge their laptop while it’s inserted into the case. The sleeve really is quite aesthetically pleasing, with its sleek leather surface only interrupted by a few indentations to cater to the MacBook’s feet, and an understated embossed Apple logo on the top.

Apple doesn’t sell a wide range of protective cases for its laptops – most of those stocked on its official web store are produced by other manufacturers like Incase and Decoded. It remains to be seen whether the release of this sleeve will be followed by similar products for the other sizes of MacBook that the company produces.

Many users will perhaps prefer to opt for a slightly cheaper option that isn’t an official Apple product, as it has to be said that this sleeve does carry the high price tag you might expect from the company. Still, devotees will be glad to have the choice.

The leather sleeve for the 12-inch MacBook costs $149, and is available in the same two color schemes as the sleeve for the iPad Pro; Saddle Brown and Midnight Blue. It’s available online from Apple right now, and it will be available in the company’s brick and mortar locations from November 1.