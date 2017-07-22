Protect your expensive new laptop with the best Macbook cases

You may be tempted to keep your new MacBook naked, so you and everyone else around can gaze at it, but you should let common sense prevail. Apple’s iconic device is absolutely gorgeous, and it deserves to be protected at all times. You’ve got to look after it, especially if you expect it to stay pretty. That’s why we’ve tracked down the best MacBook cases, covers, and sleeves. Whether you’re looking for protection or style, there’s something here for you.

Note: If you have a MacBook that includes a Touch Bar, it’s important to pick a newer case to match it. Many older cases will not fit the Touch Bar-equipped Macs, because their dimensions are different from the previous MacBook line. Sleeves, on the other hand, are usually a better bet because they tend to have more wiggle room.

Picaso Lab Classic Leather Sleeve ($82+) These handcrafted MacBook sleeves are made from Napa leather. They’re available for different MacBook models and fit perfectly. They’re snug at first, but this ensures the sleeve stays secure as the leather ages and loosens up. The lightly-textured leather is durable, too, and comfortable to hold. We opted for the brown exterior, which features golden stitching and a red interior. This interior leather also extends an inch and a half to form a durable lip, before giving way to soft, felt-like material. There are no logos or other superfluous details here, though you can get your sleeve engraved with your name or initials if you want. These leather sleeves also come in black or tan varieties. Luxurious, but understated and elegant, we think they’re well worth the money. Buy one now from: Picaso Lab

Tech21 Impact Snap Case ($100) We’ve witnessed Tech21’s stringent testing procedures before, which are rigorous given the manufacturer is one of the most prominent on the market. This MacBook case provides the same protection against bumps, drops, and scrapes that we’ve come to expect from the company. It’s a shell-based case that snaps onto your MacBook securely, adding little to its profile. There are also cut-outs for quick access to your phone’s ports, it opens and closes easily, and it sports durable rubber feet that prevent it from sliding around on a myriad of surfaces. Additionally, the textured sections offer extra grip, and the case’s translucent components show off Apple’s iconic logo. It currently comes in clear, black, purple, or pink. Buy one now from: Apple

Pad & Quill Cartella Linen Case ($100) Fancy disguising your MacBook as an actual book? The Cartella Linen is designed to look like an old paper journal. Your MacBook sits in a wooden, Baltic Birch cradle with cut-outs for the ports, and the cover can be folded back to create a comfortable angle for typing. There’s an elastic closure that’s practical and adds to the aesthetic. Inside the cover, you’ll also find a slim pocket for papers. The linen buckram cover comes in three different color combos, and each case is handmade in St. Paul, Minnesota. Buy one now from: Pad & Quill

Moshi Muse Sleeve ($36+) This sleeve is a smart design that eschews zippers or Velcro in favor of a something that Moshi calls “SlipGrip.” You can turn it upside down and the MacBook still won’t fall out. Open the flap and you’ll find a soft microfiber lining that cushions your device and cleans off smudges. There’s room for your MacBook to wear a close-fitting case and still slide in here. There’s also a pocket in the front that’s almost as deep as the main one. It proves handy storage for MacBook accessories and cables. It looks quite stylish, finished in Sahara beige or graphite black, with the flap providing a color contrast in both cases. It’s ideal for stowing your MacBook quickly and sticking into a larger bag or backpack to carry. Buy one now from: Amazon B&H

Inateck MacBook Sleeve ($14) Here’s a great option if you’re feeling the pinch after buying your MacBook. It’s a simple, unassuming felt pocket with a nice, soft flannel lining on the inside. There’s a Velcro closure to keep it closed and it’s not too snug. There’s also another large pocket when you open the flap, and it’s big enough for an iPad or a big book. On the back, you’ll find two smaller pockets which could be used for accessories or even your iPhone 7, though there’s no closure on them. This sleeve is great value for the cost, and it also comes with a strange little extra — a small felt pocket with an elastic strap that’s just the right size for a mouse. Buy one now from: Amazon

Waterfield Zip Brief MacBook Case ($180) There’s no escaping the fact that this is an expensive option, but it could be ideal for about town and air travel. The zippers allow you to open it and lay it completely flat quickly, so it’s TSA-friendly. There’s a plush pocket inside that will fit a MacBook, even with a close-fitting case on it. Two additional interior pockets can be used for accessories. You’ll also find an easy-access pocket on the outside. It’s finished in waxed canvas or ballistic nylon, and you can order it in a variety of different color combos. To finish off, there’s a comfortable pair of hand straps, and a removable shoulder strap for carrying. Buy one now from: WaterField Designs