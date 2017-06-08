Accessorize your Apple Watch with cases, stands, straps, and more

Update: Added the Moshi Apple Watch Travel Stand and Eco Fused Case Screen Protector.

You have a wide range of different Apple Watch models and strap combinations to choose from, and they range in price from $350 all the way up to $17,000, but your options don’t end with your purchase. You can safeguard your precious timepiece, snag a stylish charging solution, or buy a new strap for special occasions. The Apple Watch accessories just keep on coming, and we’ve been digging through them.

Below are a few of our favorite accessories, and if you’re looking to outfit your device with the best software, check out our roundup of the best apps for the Apple Watch.

Moshi Apple Watch Travel Stand ($35) Here’s the perfect charging stand for your Apple Watch, whether you’re on the go or at home. The main feature here is that the base of the stand acts as storage for your cord. This means you can wrap the charging cable and tuck it under the base, so you can pull out the desired length when you want to plug it in and keep things neat. The charging cord can also live inside the base when you’re traveling, and you can adjust the hinge so that you can have it in nightstand mode or fold it flat when you need to stow it. Buy one now from: Amazon

Eco Fused Case Screen Protector ($7-$11) Trying to apply a screen protector to an Apple Watch screen can be difficult, but this Eco Fused offering acts as both a case and a clear screen protector. You can choose a soft or hard cover, and because it’s a case, it’s also easy to remove and clean. You can order this case for either the 38-millimeter or 42-millimeter Apple Watch 2. The front screen protector will always be transparent, but you can order the case in a variety of colors. The company also offers packs of two soft and two hard TPU covers, if you would like to try them both. Buy one now from: Amazon

Burkley Soft Leather Band ($62) You’ll love the look and feel of these soft, genuine leather straps for the Apple Watch. Burkley is expert at fashioning leather accessories, and these straps come in a choice of different finishes and with different buckle styles. The antique coffee finish with the classic buckle gets our vote, but you can pick whatever suits you. The clasp is included, for your chosen size. You’ll find the natural leather ages, so it looks even better when it’s worn in. Buy one now from: Amazon

Trident Valet ($15) It may look like a display case, but you can use the Valet to charge up your Apple Watch and your iPhone simultaneously. Flip the transparent lid open, and you’ll find the iPhone slots in neatly. There’s a built-in 2,600mAh battery in the Valet, making it a perfect travel companion. It can be charged up using a standard USB to Micro USB cable and there’s one supplied, though you will have to use your own Lightning and Watch cables. It comes in a textured black or white finish, and there are five green LEDs on the front to show remaining battery power. Buy one now from: Amazon

Mophie Dock ($25) A minimalist design that hides your charging cable is always welcome, and this Mophie dock delivers it. It’s more stable than it looks, thanks to a solid aluminum frame, and the leather accents look classy and cushion your Apple Watch from damage. You’ll have to slot your own cable in, but it’s fairly easy to set up. It works well with any Apple watch size or strap, and it won’t look out of place on most desks or nightstands. Buy one now from: Amazon

Aerb Bamboo Docking Station ($7) This bamboo docking station is essentially an attractive block of bamboo with some well-placed grooves and hollows. It’s designed to act as a stand for both your Apple Watch and your iPhone. You’ll have to slide in your own cables. There’s a special groove for the Apple Watch cable, but the Lightning cable just comes through a hole in the back. The rounded bamboo finish is practical and blends in easily with most surroundings. This docking station is also a great value. Buy one now from: Amazon

Mkeke Apple Watch Stainless Steel ($25)

If you don’t want to spend $449 on an official stainless steel bracelet for your Apple Watch, then this bracelet from Mkeke is a great alternative. At only $29, it’s a pretty hard deal to beat. It is available on Amazon at both 42mm and 38mm. Made from 316L stainless steel, this is a solid and very durable Apple Watch band. It’s compatible with Apple Watch Series 1, Series 2, Sport, and Edition versions. The color of this bracelet is space gray, but the seller does warn that it may not be a 100 percent color match with Apple’s space gray. It has a double folding clasp, and the best part is that there’s an adjuster included, so you can remove links to adjust the size to fit your wrist. It comes with a 1 year warranty that promises a refund or a replacement. Buy one now from: Amazon

Casetify Apple Watch Straps ($70) If you’re not keen on Apple’s bands, then you can find a wide selection of strap designs at Casetify. In fact, you can design your own strap if you don’t like any of the countless designs on offer. There’s an app for Android or iOS, making it easy for you to design a strap with your own photos. You’ll also find a lot of funky designs on display, created by a diverse group of artists. Each strap is polycarbonate, with stainless steel fixings, and you can customize the size. Buy one now from: Casetify