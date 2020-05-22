The best Apple Watch screen protectors of 2020

Whether or not your Apple Watch needs its own screen protector is an open question. Most people prefer to use their electronic devices au naturel, avoiding any encumbrances or barriers. Sometimes this approach is hard to justify, though. When it comes to the Apple Watch, owners may be appalled to discover the number of times they knock their wrist against a wall, tree, or fence, only to have their watch absorb the impact and potentially bear the scars.

Scratches aren’t covered by the Apple Care warranty, but breaks are. If you damage your screen while your watch is under warranty, Apple will replace the screen twice, for a fee of $69 each time. You could completely avoid such accidents, though, and maintain your timepiece’s pristine appearance by using an Apple Watch screen protector or case to cover or protect the watch face. Note that even though the models listed are for the latest Series 4 and Series 5 watches, many screen covers also are available for earlier versions of the watch.

Spigen Rugged Armor Apple Watch Case

With a stylish matte finish on a shock absorbent protective layer, the Spigen Rubber Armor defends your Apple watch from scratches, impact, and other damage. The case has raised bezels to protect the watch face, while precise cutouts offer easy access to the crown, button, and sensors. You can charge your watch with the case on, and the case is compatible with Series 4 and 5 44mm models. It comes in black, white, olive green, and rose gold.

Fintie Protective Bumper Case

Fintie offers an eight pack of alternately colored bumper cases for your Apple Watch Series 4 and 5 44mm models to match your every mood and watch strap. Made of polycarbonate, the slim, lightweight, hard protective cover shields your watch against shocks and impact while giving you full access to all controls, buttons, sensors, and watch features. The eight-color combination pack includes black, rose gold, crystal, stone, white, midnight blue, lavender gray, and red.

Pzoz Watch Case

If you seek an ultra-thin case and a screen protector for your Apple Watch 4 or 5, the Pzoz Watch Case may be for you. Compatible with the 44mm model, the polycarbonate case is paired with a polyethylene terephthalate (PET) screen cover and facilitates easy installation. The case has a smart design that allows access to all controls, buttons, and sensors, and it allows for direct charging with the case intact. The screen protector is easy to clean with a soft eyeglass cloth. The case is not waterproof, so you’ll need to remove it for swimming. It comes in black, white, or pink.

LK Screen Protector for Apple Watch

The first question you ask of a screen protector is whether it will hide the beauty of your device, but the LK Screen Protector for Apple Watch, which comes in a six-pack, assures that visibility is 99% clear with maximum resolution, with bright and colorful image quality when using its high-definition transparency film. This flexible TPU screen protector is a perfect fit for the watch face from curved edge to curved edge and designed for maximum coverage. It remains touch sensitive at 0.1mm thickness to facilitate response sensitivity and quick launching of watch apps. It’s available for all series of Apple Watches.

IQ Shield Screen Protector

IQ Shield Screen Protector is best described as a “smart film” and is designed to be optically transparent after application to seamlessly merge protection and interactivity into your wearable experience. The IQ Shield LIQuidSkin protectors are crafted via a process that combines responsive sensitivity, self-healing, non-yellowing, and optical transparency into a single layer of flexible tough film. The IQ Shield Screen Protector includes a proprietary screen protector, installation tray or spray solution, squeegee, lintless cloth, and instructions. The anti-bubble LIQuidSkin adhesive, paired with a wet-install method, ensures an easy installation that will perfectly contour the film to your watch. It is available for all Apple Watch generations and models.

Catalyst Waterproof Case for Apple Watch

If you’re off to underwater or other rugged adventures, you don’t have to leave your watch in your hotel room or locker. The Catalyst Waterproof Case, made of rugged, shock resistant, scratch proof polycarbonate and light silicone, guarantees total protection up to 330 feet (100 meters) underwater. It is IP68 waterproof tested so you can go about your daring escapades without worrying about damaging your watch. Made with maximum precision, the Catalyst always keeps your device protected, but also fully functional with Bluetooth, heart rate monitor, speaker, and microphone all easily accessible, though the ECG and EKG do not work with the case. This resilient case also exceeds MIL-STD 810G military standard for shocks and drops up to 6.6 feet (2 meters). The Catalyst Case is a perfect fit for your watch face and allows complete control over all buttons and sensors, including the rotating crown dial and the side button. The protective cover is made for all versions of the Apple Watch.

Misxi Black Hard Case

The Misxi is a basic, easy-to-install protective cover with a snap-on design that lets you install the cover without removing the straps. It is an ultrathin, hard, tempered glass that covers the face of your watch. It allows for HD clarity and natural touch and handling. The stickers on the surface protect the glass, so only check screen quality after you peel off the sticker. The cover does not support immersion in water. It comes in two pack combos of black, silver, and transparent for Apple Watch Series 4 and 5.

Smiling Case for Apple Watch

The Smiling Case is a great fit for the Apple Watch, constructed with high-quality, anti-scratch TPU and precise cutouts to let you easily access all ports and buttons. This ultra-slim Apple Watch case front cover is only 0.3mm and weighs 0.5 ounces, so it adds practically no bulk and does not inhibit touch sensitivity. The case covers the full front and curved edges of your watch, offering full protection against scratches, drops, and bumps. It comes in a two-pack in silver and rose for Apple Watch Series 3, 4, and 5.

Umtele Rugged Case for Apple Watch

The Umtele Rugged case is a premium dual layer bumper cover that combines a durable hard shell and flexible TPU for the full, 360-degree protection of your watch face. This design prevents damage from scratches and also protects against impact and bumps. Precise cutouts give it a perfect fit for all ports and buttons, while at the same time allowing you to accurately access the screen, power button, digital crown, speaker, and microphone. It is easy to install with a raised front bezel and opening the back is quick and easy. It comes in various two-tone combinations of black and gray, red, white, and navy or in plain black or red for Apple Watch 4 and 5 models.

