Best Buy is practically giving away the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 today

Are you planning to take advantage of smartwatch deals, but you’re not a fan of Apple Watch deals? Then you should take a look at Samsung deals, particularly Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, for wearable devices that are strong alternatives to Apple’s smartwatches. One of these offers is for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which you can currently purchase from Best Buy for just $300 after a $100 discount to its original price of $400.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 features a Super AMOLED screen with 360 x 360 pixel resolution, for sharp colors and sharp text, but it can look like a traditional watch with the always-on option that dims the brightness and takes away animations. The wearable device’s bezel may be rotated to navigate the software, instead of swiping through the screen, which leaves behind smudges on the display. It also comes with an array of fitness monitoring tools, including a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker, and blood oxygen monitor.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are here, but that doesn’t mean that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is obsolete. When comparing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, there are only minor differences that for many people wouldn’t warrant the need to purchase the newer version.

If you think it’s finally time to invest in a smartwatch, or if you’re planning to give one as a gift, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 remains a solid choice despite the recent release of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. The decision is easier with Best Buy’s $100 discount for the 41mm, GPS version of the wearable device, bringing its price down to $300 from its original price of $400. If you want to make sure that you purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 for this special price, you shouldn’t waste time. Click that Buy Now button as soon as you can.

More Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 offers immense value for money, especially with Best Buy’s discounted price for the wearable device. You can still definitely look around for more offers on other Samsung Galaxy Watch models though, and we’re here to help you out. We’ve rounded up some of the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals, so you won’t have to go anywhere else.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm, GPS, Bluetooth, LTE), Midnight Black

$259 $300
Stay fit and look professional with this Samsung Galaxy Watch. You'll be able to stay connected on the go and keep tabs on your health and wellness with sleep tracking and hydration reminders. more
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

$220 $270
Achieve your fitness and health goals with the built-in sleep tracker to help you sleep better at night. You'll never take sleep for granted again. more
Buy at Amazon
