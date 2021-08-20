  1. Deals
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Gone are the days when smartwatches were bulky, awkward pieces of tech that didn’t add much to your mobile device. Today’s smartwatch deals are sleek, feature-packed, and look fantastic on your wrist. They also pair very well with mobile devices, allowing you to check your notifications and alerts without having to take your phone out of your pocket. While Apple Watch deals are probably the most popular smartwatches on the market, Samsung is no slouch when it comes to wearables either. Galaxy Watch deals offer great accessories, too, especially if you own a Samsung Galaxy device. That’s why we jumped at the chance to tell you that the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale right now at Best Buy. You can get this sleek watch for only $350, down by $50 from the original price of $400.

One of the things that immediately stands out about the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is its design. Compared to other smartwatches, it has a rounded design, a prominent bezel, and metal construction that closely resembles a traditional watch. In fact, if you’re using a classic watch face and pairing it with an elegant leather strap, some people may not even be able to tell that you’re wearing a smartwatch at all. This means it can effortlessly blend into various situations, from formal dinners to workouts at the gym. Speaking of the gym, the Galaxy Watch 3 has fantastic health monitoring features, with a built-in pulse oximeter, heart-rate monitor, and maximum oxygen consumption tracker. If you love cardio, there’s a run coaching feature you can activate, as well as a tracker for different types of sports activities. At night, it can also monitor your sleep and offer insights on how to get better rest.

In our Galaxy Watch 3 review, we called it “the smartwatch to buy if you own an Android phone.” That’s because it has plenty of excellent smart applications that are accessible when connected to Android devices via Bluetooth, such as managing phone calls, streaming music, and getting your notifications. The bezel also rotates, allowing you to scroll through a range of software options and menus. If you prefer using the watch with your voice, it has voice assistant support via Samsung Bixby. There’s also built-in Samsung Pay functionality, so you can tap your wrist at a retail store to make a transaction. Lastly, the battery can last for more than a day on a single charge, and it is wireless charging compatible.

If you’re an Android user looking for a smartwatch so you no longer have to keep pulling out your phone, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is a fantastic choice. For a sale price of $350, which is $50 off from the original price of $400, you’re getting a slick-looking and feature-packed smartwatch. If that sounds like a great deal to you, click the “Buy Now” button below because this deal could end at any time.

