A few of the largest retailers in the world today are offering some amazing deals on tech that makes for great gifting this holiday season. And with the days of unwrapping presents growing ever nearer, it’s important to shop with delivery dates in mind. All of the tech you’ll find here is available and ready to arrive at your doorstep in time for Christmas. Included are some of the best headphone deals, tablet deals and smartwatch deals, so read onward, as we’re certain there’s something for you or a loved offered with a discount today.

Amazon Fire HD 8 — $55, was $90

The always affordable Amazon Fire HD 8 is the perfect tablet for any age group, as its low price is combined with fantastic durability, which you can read more about in our Amazon Fire HD 8 review. The tablet features all-day battery life and charges fully in under 5 hours, and its compact size makes it a great take-anywhere device for anybody needing regular access to email, video chatting, streaming video services, and social media. Amazon currently has it at a discounted price of $55, a savings of $35 off its regular price, and free shipping will have it to you in time for Christmas.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 — $75, was $250

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is for the gym rat and the fitness freak in all of us, offering a range of health and fitness features that include ECG heart monitoring, auto workout tracking, and body readings right off your wrist. It even has a running coach built in, and VO2 Max readings to assess your cardio levels. It’s able to connect to other Android devices, including phones, so you can talk, stream, and text from your wrist on the go. A premium, classy design rounds out the Galaxy Watch 4, making it a stylish and affordable option for anyone looking for a tech gift that will arrive in time for Christmas, especially with this massive savings when purchasing directly from Samsung.

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones — $248, was $350

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones on the market. Made for the studio professional and home theater consumer alike, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are good looking, comfortable, and produce high quality sound that immerses you in whatever digital world you’re exploring. These headphones connect easily to compatible devices, which include televisions, tablets, smart phones, and sound systems. The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones come complete with carrying case and USB-C charging cable so you can put them to good use wherever you may go. Free shipping is included, and in-store pickup is available in certain locations, and both guarantee arrival in time for Christmas.

Apple Watch Series 7 — $380, was $400

Wearable tech has become a great gift option for the holidays, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is at the top of a lot of people’s wishlist. It combines the premium look Apple products are known for with a practical set of fitness and health features that include heart rate monitoring, tracking abilities for numerous kinds of workouts, and blood oxygen level tracking. The Retina screen is super sharp, and can survive intense workouts and adventures with a crack-resistant crystal screen. You can get to know it a little better with our deep dive, 24-hour hands-on with the Apple Watch Series 7, or you can grab this deal at Amazon now, and call your holiday shopping over with.

