If you’re in the market for a new centerpiece for your home theater, there’s no shortage of 4K TV deals to choose from. Among them today is a great deal on the Samsung 7 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV, which is on sale for $500, a discount of $150 from its regular price of $650. It’s one of the best Samsung TV deals and best 65-inch TV deals we’ve been able to track down, so act now.

The best 4K TVs and the best smart TVs all have a couple of things in common: they make it easy to access content through apps and built-in streaming services, and they produce a high-quality, immersive picture. With its giant 65-inch display and Tizen-powered smart TV features, the Samsung 65-inch 7 Series 4K TV fits the bill. Tizen, in fact, is next-level smart TV, bringing next-generation apps, easy control, and a host of enhancements to elevate your home theater experience. Smart TVs are especially useful if you want to mount the TV on your wall, as you won’t need to hide any dangling cords that would connect to a cable box or a Roku.

The Samsung 65-inch 4K TV features an LED display, which offers superior brightness and high color contrast. 4K resolution presents movies and TV shows at four times the resolution of Full HD. This Samsung 65-inch 4K TV is even capable of upscaling current content to 4K-level picture quality, and built-in game enhancement technology automatically adjusts settings to help video games run more smoothly. And if you’re truly into the “smart” features of a new smart TV, this TV features powerful artificial intelligence technology that recommends streaming and live TV content when you’re struggling to find something entertaining to watch.

While there are a ton of Best Buy TV deals out there right now, this deal on the Samsung 7 Series 65-inch 4K Smart TV really stands out. It’s currently marked all the way down to only $500, a $150 savings from its regular price of $650. With all of those features packed into such a low price, they’ll be going quickly, so act now to claim yours.

