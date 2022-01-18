Amazon Fire HD 8 is 50% off at Best Buy right now

The world continues to walk an increasingly mobile-centered path, and if you’re looking to join in, there’s a lot of great tablet deals to pounce on. And one of the best Amazon Fire tablet deals is at Best Buy right now, as the retail giant has discounted the Amazon Fire HD 8 to only $45, a 50% and $45 savings from its regular price of $90. You can save even more if you have trade-in eligible devices, and the Amazon Fire HD 8 comes with three free months of YouTube Premium, a nice way to break in your new mobile device.

One of the best options for anyone seeking a new tablet on a budget, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is a cool little tablet that’s meant to accommodate just about anyone. This deal sees it spec’d out with a quad-core processor, 32GB of internal storage, and 2GB of system RAM, all enough to power a wide range of apps. The Fire HD 8 allows you to stream movies, watch videos, and play games with enhanced Wi-Fi, and with its crisp, bright, 8-inch touchscreen, it will be hard to keep binge-watching sessions at bay. Amazon Alexa is built into the Fire HD 8 and connects you with all of your favorite entertainment, information, and people with a simple voice command.

In addition to being a great devices for consuming content, the Amazon Fire HD 8 is also great for keeping in touch with friends and family. It features dual HD cameras — one front-facing and one rear-facing — which puts interacting via video chat at the top of its feature list. You can even take these chats with you on the go, as the Fire HD 8 provides up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Amazon Fire HD 8 is a go-anywhere, go-anytime mobile computing device, and it will fit nicely into the life and workflow of anybody looking to move on from the physical constraints of a laptop.

The Amazon Fire HD 8 is mobile, full of life, and even more affordable than usual with this deal at Best Buy. It’s currently only $45, which is a $45 savings from its regular price of $90. You’ll get free shipping with your purchase of the Amazon Fire HD 8, as well as three free months of YouTube Premium.

