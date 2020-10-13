Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals 2020: Cheapest prices

Looking for the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals out there? Don’t worry. It might look a little overwhelming to search through but we’ve already taken a look at all the best Prime Day deals available and narrowed down the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for you. So whether you’re after a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or a Galaxy Watch 2, read on and we’ll do all the hard work for you.

Today’s best Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals

How to choose a Samsung Galaxy Watch

Know you definitely want to snag one of the Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals but not sure which watch is for you? There are certainly plenty of options so we’ve narrowed down everything you need to know and consider before making a purchase.

Whatever you choose, we’re pretty impressed with Samsung’s smartwatches. They’re some of the best smartwatches out there so you’re sure to be happy.

All you really need to consider is your budget and your needs. Samsung offers smartwatches for larger and smaller budgets, providing you don’t mind using slightly slower technology. Also, it’s important to know if you want a sporty workout-focused look, or if you want something you can wear in the evening too. The Samsung Galaxy Watch series is best for good looks while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active range is best for if you just want a device for the gym or your daily runs.

The best of the bunch is easily the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It’s a slim and stylish looking wearable that still mangoes to pack in a GPS, heart rate monitor, and some other neat features. Want to track your sleep as well as your exercise? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has you covered. It even has fall detection and can detect any time you’re stressed too. It also looks great with a rotating bezel that’s genuinely useful and far easier to manipulate than a lot of other control methods for smartwatches.

The only downside is that it’s quite pricey but during Prime Day, that’s less of an issue.

If you’d prefer a sporty smartwatch, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. It’s a little more simple looking than other Samsung Galaxy Watches, skipping the rotating bezel so it’s more lightweight and slimmer. That lends itself perfectly to those who love to workout and track their routines with a smartwatch. It still offers heart rate monitoring and GPS so you won’t miss out on key exercise features here.

Besides those two, there’s also the older Samsung Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active which offer similar features but are a little slower. Still, big discounts are big discounts so if you don’t mind missing out on the latest technology, they’re worth considering. You’ll save a lot going a little older too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations