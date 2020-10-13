Best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch Deals 2020: Cheapest prices

  1. Deals

Looking for the best Prime Day Samsung Galaxy Watch deals out there? Don’t worry. It might look a little overwhelming to search through but we’ve already taken a look at all the best Prime Day deals available and narrowed down the best Samsung Galaxy Watch deals for you. So whether you’re after a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 or a Galaxy Watch 2, read on and we’ll do all the hard work for you.

Today’s best Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Gold (44mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE)

$329 $400
It may be slim and light, but this smartwatch not only tracks your fitness and has impressive battery life, it boasts LTE connectivity too, so you can send messages and make calls from your wrist.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch in Silver (46mm)

$190 $280
With its easy-to-use rotating bezel navigation, Samsung's original Galaxy smartwatch is a must-have. Leave your phone at home, track your run, and pay for your morning coffee with Samsung Pay.
Buy at Best Buy
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40mm)

$139 $200
This first-gen 40mm Galaxy Watch Active comes in black, green, or rose gold, with GPS, a tough Gorilla Glass coating, and a swim-ready design that you can wear while working out.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch in Rose Gold (42mm, Bluetooth)

$169 $329
With this watch you can stay active and prioritize wellness. Track your sleep cycle, get hydration reminders, and enjoy up to five days of battery life from a single charge.
Buy at Walmart
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, Bluetooth)

$315 $430
This stylish watch packs the power of a phone, watch, and fitness tracker into one sleek package. While it doesn't have LTE, it's still a worthy contender among the smartwatch ranks.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, Bluetooth)

$285 $400
One of the best smartwatches in Samsung's catalog, you can manage your life from your wrist, with heart health monitoring, advanced run coaching and auto workout tracking to keep you fit.
Buy at Samsung
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (40mm)

$145 $250
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is the best choice for Android users who want a smartwatch that can do double duty as a full-featured fitness tracker.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 in Black (40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE)

$310 $380
Ditch your phone and make calls and texts right from your wrist with this sleek, lightweight Galaxy watch with LTE connectivity - and enjoy up to five days' battery life from a single charge too.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm, LTE)

$365 $480
With everything that you could ever need in a smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 3 caters to every market and excels in all that it does. Combining pure style with raw functionality, this is a classic.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

$269 $300
Available in silver, black, or pink-gold, Samsung have ditched the mechanical bezel for a digital one, giving you more screen real estate and a gorgeous display framed by a 44mm metal case.
Buy at Amazon
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch in Silver (46mm) + Galaxy Buds

$299 $410
This bundle gives you a nice discount on the Galaxy Watch along with the excellent Galaxy Buds, which come with a wireless charging case which provide days of listening on a single charge.
Buy at Amazon
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch (42mm)

$155 $260
If the 46mm Galaxy Watch is too bulky on the wrist, this 42mm model is a great alternative -- especially at this discounted price.
Buy at Samsung
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch in Midnight Black (42mm)

$219 $260
With its cool rotating bezel navigation and stellar battery life, this smartwatch from Samsung is the one you need. Samsung Pay and fitness tracking means you can leave your phone at home.
Buy at ABT
WITH ELIGIBLE TRADE-IN
Expires soon

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm, LTE)

$335 $450
The Galaxy Watch 3 packs the functionality and style of a fitness tracker with the epitome of a truly smart watch. With a simple yet effective design, this is a must-buy.
Buy at Samsung

How to choose a Samsung Galaxy Watch

Know you definitely want to snag one of the Prime Day Galaxy Watch deals but not sure which watch is for you? There are certainly plenty of options so we’ve narrowed down everything you need to know and consider before making a purchase.

Whatever you choose, we’re pretty impressed with Samsung’s smartwatches. They’re some of the best smartwatches out there so you’re sure to be happy.

All you really need to consider is your budget and your needs. Samsung offers smartwatches for larger and smaller budgets, providing you don’t mind using slightly slower technology. Also, it’s important to know if you want a sporty workout-focused look, or if you want something you can wear in the evening too. The Samsung Galaxy Watch series is best for good looks while the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active range is best for if you just want a device for the gym or your daily runs.

The best of the bunch is easily the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. It’s a slim and stylish looking wearable that still mangoes to pack in a GPS, heart rate monitor, and some other neat features. Want to track your sleep as well as your exercise? The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has you covered. It even has fall detection and can detect any time you’re stressed too. It also looks great with a rotating bezel that’s genuinely useful and far easier to manipulate than a lot of other control methods for smartwatches.

The only downside is that it’s quite pricey but during Prime Day, that’s less of an issue.

If you’d prefer a sporty smartwatch, there’s also the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2. It’s a little more simple looking than other Samsung Galaxy Watches, skipping the rotating bezel so it’s more lightweight and slimmer. That lends itself perfectly to those who love to workout and track their routines with a smartwatch. It still offers heart rate monitoring and GPS so you won’t miss out on key exercise features here.

Besides those two, there’s also the older Samsung Galaxy Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active which offer similar features but are a little slower. Still, big discounts are big discounts so if you don’t mind missing out on the latest technology, they’re worth considering. You’ll save a lot going a little older too.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

