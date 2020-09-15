  1. Apple

Apple announces the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE

By

Apple announced the new Apple Watch Series 6 and a cheaper Apple Watch SE during its event on Tuesday.

The Apple Watch Series 6 will cost $399 while the Apple Watch SE will start at $279. Both are available starting Friday, September 18.

The Apple Watch Series 6 includes new features like measuring blood oxygen levels directly through the watch. Rumors have been swirling around for a while about what Apple had planned for the new Apple Watch.

The key features of the Apple Watch Series 6 include a major focus on health. Some of these include a blood oxygen level sensor that uses red infrared light to measure your blood oxygen in 15 seconds. The sensor will even record your oxygen levels while you sleep. There is also altimeter to measure elevation change for those who hike.

Other features include new watch faces like an Animoji watch face, and a screen that is 2.5 times brighter outside when your wrist is down.

Apple Watch Series 6 also includes family setup where kids can get their own numbers for their Apple Watch. Parents can specify which contacts kids can communicate with when using messages and more and set up automatic location notifications.

The watch comes in blue, gold, graphite, and a new red color. There is also a new “stretchable loop” band. There is no more USB power adapter in the Apple Watch Series 6, which Apple says will eliminate the carbon equivalent of over 50,000 cars on the road per year.

The Apple Watch SE is essentially the Apple Watch Series 3 replacement with features like fall detection, compass and always-on altimeter, a swimproof chassis, and sleep tracking. The watch uses the S5 chip, which Apple says allows for up to two times better performance than the Series 3 model.

