Digital Trends
Apple

Klipsch T5 True Wireless vs. Beats Powerbeats Pro

Klipsch T5 True Wireless vs. Beats Powerbeats Pro: Battle of the premium earbuds

Parker Hall
By

If you’re after a pair of premium wireless earbuds that are equally at home on the street or in the office as they are in the gym, you’ve probably been considering a pair of Apple-owned Beats’ Powerbeats Pro. With great iOS integration, a water-resistant design, these have quickly become popular among sweat-loving iPhone owners around the globe.

With its sleek T5 True Wireless, Klipsch looks to take a bite out of Apple’s gargantuan wireless earbud sales, and, at least based on specs, it should be able to do just that. With equal water resistance and a subtler design, the T5 are a great pair of headphones.

So which pair should you buy? Read on to find out:

Design and fit

The biggest difference between these two headphone models comes in terms of design. The Powerbeats Pro feature a clip-style look, with hooks designed to keep the headphones securely on your ears during strenuous activity, where the T5 True Wireless exhibit a smaller, more compact, in-ear design. Which you prefer is up to personal preference, but we typically prefer smaller true wireless headphones, as they don’t draw as much attention when meandering around town.

The charging cases, too, offer a significant point of differentiation, as the Klipsch model comes in a gorgeous Zippo-like flip-top case that’s made of brushed metal and easily slips into a pocket, where the Powerbeats Pro come in a giant clamshell that seems made to be put in a bag or purse between uses, rather than your jeans.

Some may prefer the larger model, but we’ve got to hand it to the Klipsch here: They look simple and elegant, and they are easier to take with us on the go.

Winner: Klipsch T5 True Wireless

Features, controls, and battery life

One place where you’ll be satisfied with either pair of headphones is battery life: The T5 True Wireless offer an impressive eight hours of listening time, and the Powerbeats Pro offer nine hours — both among the best you’ll find. The charging cases, too, have lots of juice, although this time the Klipsch are the winner, with 24 hours of recharge time compared to the Powerbeats Pro’s 18. Regardless of which pair you choose, you’ll be more than satisfied with how long you have to wait between trips to the wall or USB port.

Controls, likewise, are very similar, with both models offering physical buttons that allow you to control playback and volume easily. That said, the Powerbeats Pro do offer physical rockers to adjust volume, in addition to the single-button controls on the outside of each earphone, making it easier to quickly change volume on the go.

In terms of features, both pairs of headphones offer much the same options, though iOS users will likely enjoy faster pairing and the ability to speak Siri’s name aloud that comes with Apple’s new H1 chip — the same chip used to power AirPods. Android users, though, won’t be so smitten with the Powerbeats Pro, as you won’t even be able to see how much battery is left in the headphones when they’re paired.

Android users will likely prefer the Klipsch T5 True Wireless, which can pull up your voice assistant with a single press of the left earbud, and with an upcoming app that will allow you to adjust equalization and other options.

Both headphones have an IPX4 rating, which makes them water resistant for sweaty workouts and walks around town in the rain. One thing neither have? A “hear through” function, which can pipe in sound from the outside world when desired. It’s not a deal breaker, but definitely something to consider if you work out in public spaces where you might need to hear the world around you.

Frankly, both headphones are so similar in terms of these three categories that we can’t declare a clear winner. We’re gonna call it a tie.

Winner: Tie

Sound quality

Sound quality is another place that we have a hard time recommending one pair of headphones over the other. The fact is, both pairs of headphones have great silicone eartips that block out much of the outside world, offering above-average sound for true wireless models.

The differences are subtle, but those who enjoy more bass will likely be happier with the Beats Powerbeats Pro, as those lean a bit more on the low end of the sound signature than the Klipsch, which are a bit more balanced overall. Still, both pairs of headphones are more than capable of delivering enjoyable sound while on the go, and we’d be lying if we said there was a clear winner in this category.

Winner: Tie

Connection

Both headphones have very similar connection distance, though the Powerbeats Pro connect quicker to iOS devices thanks to that H1 chip. Something we did notice in testing, which others haven’t been able to replicate, were some sporadic connection blips with the Beats model. We tried two pairs of headphones with multiple phones and had similar issues with both, so we have to note it here. That said, it doesn’t appear to be a widespread issue with the headphones.

Overall

Given that these two pairs of headphones are similar in so many ways, price becomes more of a concern than it might with other models with more to differentiate them. At $51 cheaper than the $250 Powerbeats Pro, we’ve got to give it to the $199 Klipsch T5 True Wireless. That said, if you are an iOS user looking for a great pair of workout earbuds, the Powerbeats Pro might be worth the premium.

Winner: Klipsch T5 True Wireless

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Download our top 10 best iPhone apps for May
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

The iOS 13 public beta is here and you can download it now

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 ios 13
Mobile

iOS 13 is here. Here's how to get it on your iPhone or iPod Touch

The iOS 13 public beta has been released, giving you a chance to try out iOS 13's new features. But how do you download Apple's latest software? Here's our guide on how to download the iOS 13 public beta.
Posted By Mark Jansen
ipados news
Mobile

Apple's new iPadOS public beta is now available for download

Apple announced the new iPadOS, a new operating system designed specifically for the iPad. It brings a number of new productivity features to the iPad, including the ability to use multiple windows of a single app at a time.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone user guide manual topics page feature
Mobile

Master your newly updated iPhone with the best iOS 13 tips and tricks

The iOS 13 public beta is here. But there's a lot of new and confusing features to dive into in iOS 13. Don't flounder around looking for them -- here's a list of useful iOS 13 tips and tricks to get you started.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Computing

An all-new, redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro could launch in September

More news has surfaced that Apple’s redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro could arrive this year at the company’s September event, featuring an all-new design and high-resolution display.
Posted By Alex Blake
wwdc 2019 begins apple announces next version of macos catalina sidecar tethered woman drawing 06032019 big jpg large 2x
Computing

The MacOS Catalina public beta is live. Here’s how to download it

Apple's latest MacOS update, known as Catalina, is finally available for developer preview, which means if you're willing to pay a little for the privilege, you can be one of the first to try it out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
iOS 13 Hands-on
Mobile

iOS 13 is the feature-filled update Apple’s iPhone needed

iOS 13 is here -- at least, the public beta has landed. You can install it now on supported iPhones. Check out our iOS 13 hands-on as we dive into some of the biggest new features, from Dark mode to the new Photos app.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Photo of MacOS Catalina Photos screen
Computing

MacOS Catalina has arrived. Here are the 5 best features you can use right now

As of Monday, June 24, Apple has released the public beta of its newest MacOS, Catalina. Here are the five best features to expect from MacOS Catalina, including the trio of apps expected to replace iTunes.
Posted By Anita George
how to turn on dark mode in ios 13 use main
Mobile

iOS 13 dazzles, but Apple turns down the lights with its new Dark Mode

Apple's iOS 13 is introducing a lot of new features to iPhones, but one of the biggest and most coveted additions absolutely has to be Dark Mode. Here's how to turn on Dark Mode in iOS 13, set an automatic timer, and more.
Posted By Mark Jansen
How to play Fortnite on Mac
Computing

Apple has a plan to save Mac gaming, but it’s not the one you want

The Mac isn’t known for being a game-friendly platform, but Apple hopes to change that in the coming months and years. The thing is, its plan may not be quite what you were hoping for if you’re a Mac gamer.
Posted By Alex Blake
latest apple ipad 32gb amazon deal 2018
Apple

Apple iPad with Wi-Fi and cellular gets $80 price cut on Amazon ahead of Prime Day

Apple iPads are getting a piece of the Amazon Prime Day action in the weeks leading up to July 15. Now on Amazon ahead of Prime Day, score your 32GB Apple iPad (Wi-Fi + cellular) for just $379, down from $459.
Posted By William Hank
college student job scam offer
Deals

Amazon’s back-to-college store drops deals on refurbished items before Prime Day

Buying refurbished is a great way to save money, and Amazon has a ton of deals right now. While there's hundreds of Amazon refurbished items on the site, we've found 20 items that we think both college students and parents might be…
Posted By Ed Oswald
Tim Cook WWDC 2019
News

Apple’s new Seattle campus may mean big things for Siri, artificial intelligence

Apple plans to hire 2,000 more employees for a new Seattle campus, the company announced Monday, with a significant number of those jobs focused on Siri and artificial intelligence.
Posted By Mathew Katz
adonit pro 4 impressions feature image
Mobile

Looking for a stylus for cheap? The Adonit Pro 4 is a great starting point

For casual note takers and sketch artists, the Adonit Pro 4 stylus is a low-maintenance, low-cost device for people just getting started with using a conductive pen on their smartphone or tablet.
Posted By Jackie Dove