Best app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers make paid apps free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest apps on sale in the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money, and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
Gymster Pro
This app not only teaches you how to lift weights, but also comes with healthy recipes. There are two workout modes (randomized and manual) that only suggest exercises based on equipment you have available at your gym.
TopScanner
This app turns your iPhone or iPad into full-featured PDF document scanner. For example, you can scan your receipts and save as PDF file to trace your expenses.
PostBot 3
The Bot that tells you when to post to Instagram and what tags to use. Best hours of the day determined with intelligence, specifically for your audience.
Dramatic Black & White
Using Dramatic Black & White you can make your own black and white photographs, ones where light and contrast, grit and form come together to tell a story.
FancyDays
FancyDays helps you manage those days that matter to you and count down to them. You will never forget those important days.
Stream
Stream was created to give you a seamless listening, managing, and syncing cloud music experience. It allows you to create a personal streaming service with cloud storage like Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, and Yandex.Disk to save space on your device and have access to all of your music.
