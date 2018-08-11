Sprint holds another flash sale, offers the iPhone X for $5 per month

Share

For those who have been eyeing the iPhone X since its release but can’t justify the hefty price tag, now might be your chance to make the purchase. With Sprint’s latest flash sale, the carrier is offering the iPhone X for $5 per month to new and existing customers — for one week only.

This isn’t the first flash sale Sprint has offered this month, either. Up until August 9, the carrier was offering the iPhone 8 for only $8 per month. But this time around it’s a little different — in addition to being required to sign up for a new line with the Sprint Flex lease plan as well as having to add a new line of service, you’re also required to trade in an eligible device (all of which are listed on Sprint’s site).

The Flex program allows customers to lease a device for 18 months — after 12 monthly payments, you can swap it out for a new phone. There’s also the option to own the device when the lease comes to an end, if you continue making monthly payments for an additional six months or pay off the remaining balance.

With the 64GB iPhone X, you’ll receive $36.67 in bill credit for the first two months and the remaining months will cost you $5 per month. Seeing as how the iPhone X would normally cost you $41.67 per month, the promotion is a steal. Along with the flash sale, Sprint also included its new unlimited plans announced in July — the Unlimited Basic Plan and Unlimited Plus plan.

When the iPhone X launched last year, the expensive $1,000 price tag was clearly a topic of conversation. To see it for $5 a month is definitely less daunting.

But you also might want to wait. With Apple’s Fall event only a month away, the company is planning on launching its next-generation iPhones. While nothing has been confirmed, rumors about the next version of the iPhone X have been surfacing for months.

For now, most rumors claim there is going to be a 6.5-inch iPhone X Plus with an OLED display that will start at $999. It’s also believed there may be two other iPhones launched at the event — a 5.8-inch iPhone and 6.1-inch “budget” iPhone.