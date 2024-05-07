 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

A big iPhone update is right around the corner

By
An iPhone 15 Pro Max sitting upright, showing one of its home screens.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

With announcements for 2024 models of the iPad Air and iPad Pro, today’s been a busy day of Apple news. But the iPad isn’t the only Apple product in the news today. Following the big announcements from its event earlier this morning, Apple also shared some important news regarding the next iPhone update.

As of Tuesday, May 7, Apple has begun rolling out RC builds for iOS 17.5. RC stands for “Release Candidate,” and it’s the last beta version of a software update that Apple releases before its final public rollout. In other news, the official iOS 17.5 update should be right around the corner.

Recommended Videos

What are we expecting from iOS 17.5? If you’re an Apple News+ subscriber and live in the U.S. or Canada, you’ll be able to play a new word game called Quartiles. As discovered by Gadget Hacks earlier this year. Quartiles is described as follows:

Related

“You start with 20 tiles in a grid and combine them to form words of one, two, three, or four tiles. Each puzzle has five quartiles, each of which gives you 8 points. Find all five to net a 40-point bonus for a total of 80 points. You also get one point for one-tile words, two for two-tile words, and four for three-tile words.”

Also, 9to5Mac suspects iOS 17.5 will include new anti-stalking features for AirTags and other item-tracker accessories. We also expect a new feature in Find My called “Repair State,” which will allow repair shops to safely repair your iPhone without you needing to disable Find My and/or Stolen Device Protection.

Color-changing Apple Podcasts widget is back in iOS 17.5! pic.twitter.com/2PonD5FMi6

&mdash; Stephen Robles (@stephenrobles) April 2, 2024

Another small update is an upgraded Apple Podcasts widget, which will allow the background of the widget to change colors to match the artwork of the show you’re listening to. Finally, iOS 17.5 will allow companies in the EU to distribute iPhone apps via the web instead of through the App Store.

In addition to iOS 17.5, Apple has also released RC updates for iPadOS 17.5 and watchOS 10.5. There’s no exact release date for the final builds of these updates, but we expect them to arrive sooner rather than later. Stay tuned!

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Joe Maring
Joe Maring
Section Editor, Mobile
Joe Maring is the Section Editor for Digital Trends' Mobile team, leading the site's coverage for all things smartphones…
Apple is about to do the unthinkable to its iPads
A person holding the iPad Air 4.

Earlier today, Apple announced that new iPads are coming this May. In my eyes, this seems to be “The Chosen One” generation. We’re likely getting an OLED display, a better keyboard (hopefully), and a chip ready to chomp the AI dinner. This gadget shall finally fill the techno-digital void in my life. At last.

Or maybe I am just trying to blindly convince myself to splurge over a thousand dollars for a machine that is “still not a Mac” and “can never be a fully fleshed out workstation.” But hey, people are spending $3,500 on a headset that gives them a headache and $700 for an AI thingamajig that can’t quite figure out what it really wants to do.

Read more
AirTags range: here’s how far the tracker can reach
An AirTag attached on a keyring

Apple AirTags are a helpful tool for tracking valuable possessions like wallets, keys, luggage, and backpacks. These tags employ various technologies that allow you to track your items from short and long distances using your compatible Apple device, such as an iPhone 15 Plus. You might wonder how far you can track your items with AirTags. It's time to find out.
AirTags range, explained

The range of AirTags varies depending on the method you use to locate them. A Bluetooth connection will work when your AirTags are close to your supported Apple device. Otherwise, Apple's Find My network is utilized. Luckily, you don't have to choose the method because it's selected behind the scenes automatically.

Read more
Nomad’s new iPhone case and Apple Watch band may be its coolest yet
Nomad Glow 2.0 Sport Case and Apple Watch Sport Band in daylight.

Though the world of Apple accessories is a dime a dozen, one of the better brands that you can buy is Nomad. Nomad has a variety of amazing leather Apple Watch bands and cases, as well as non-leather options, too. In August 2023, Nomad released a one-of-a-kind Glow in the Dark Apple Watch band that sold out in about 12 hours.

Since that Glow in the Dark band was a limited edition, no one was sure if Nomad was going to re-release it, and this explains the high resale prices you’ll find on eBay. But Nomad just released the Glow 2.0 Apple Watch Sport Band as well as a new Glow 2.0 Sport Case for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. And, yes, they're just as wonderful as before.
The new and improved Glow 2.0

Read more