  1. Apple

Here’s how to file a claim for part of Apple’s battery slowdown settlement

By

After long last, iPhone owners are now able to get a piece of a settlement linked to a class-action lawsuit against Apple’s throttling of devices with older batteries.

Users can submit a form to claim roughly $25 per device from the company’s proposed settlement.

In March, Apple agreed to a preliminary settlement of up to $500 million in response to a lawsuit dating back to 2017 that accused the company of throttling older iPhones. The feature was rolled out as part of iOS 10.2.1, but was not communicated to customers.

Apple admitted that it was throttling the iPhones to prevent shutdowns due to degraded batteries. A software update gave iPhone owners the option to disable throttling, and in 2018, battery replacements were discounted to only $29.

How to claim $25 from Apple

The Apple customers eligible for the $25 per device claim are those in the U.S. who owned the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus, and the original iPhone SE running iOS 10.2.1 or later before December 21, 2017, and who owned the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus running iOS 11.2 or later before the same date.

The claim form, which may be submitted online or through snail mail, may be accessed through a webpage that was set up for the settlement. However, people who are eligible to claim $25 from Apple will need to input the serial number of the affected iPhone. A search tool is offered for those who no longer have access to their phone’s serial number, but it will require information that includes the claimant’s Apple ID, full name, and home address.

The exact amount that owners of the older iPhones will receive may vary slightly, depending on the number of claims submitted under the settlement. The deadline for submitting the claims is October 6.

Editors' Recommendations

Useful iOS 12 tips and tricks

ios control center

How to trade in your smartphone

Samsung Galaxy S20 line in hand

How to download the iOS 14 public beta on your iPhone

apple ios 14 best new features screenshots availability app clips

How to transfer photos from iPhone to iPhone

How to transfer photos from an iPhone to an iPhone

LinkedIn, Reddit discovered copying clipboard’s contents by iOS 14

linkedin finally gets around to launching its own live video tool logo is seen on an android mobile phone

The best meal-planning apps for 2020

best meal-planning apps

The best cell phone plans of 2020

The best iPad, Samsung Galaxy, Fire, Surface, and Pixel tablet deals for July 2020

The best gaming phones for 2020

Every 5G phone announced so far so you can get a faster internet connection

Apple MacBook Air, MacBook Pro in the sale bin at Amazon — save up to $250

apple macbook air pro deals amazon summer sale 2020 16 ry 9 2 3 720x720

Glass keyboards could come to Apple’s future MacBooks

apple macbook pro 16 inch review ry 17

Which MacBook Pro 13 should you buy?

MacBook Pro 13 with Retina

The best monitor for the MacBook Pro

The most common iPhone X problems, and how to fix them