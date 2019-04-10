Digital Trends
Business

This $5,300 workstation isn’t just a desk. It’s a cockpit of productivity

Jeremy Kaplan
By

Did you ever wonder why your desk has corners? You don’t actually store anything on that part of your desk, do you? A better desk would have round corners, to make it easier for you to get around in your office. And a better desk would probably be a standing desk, right? Now that you mention it, a better desk would have cord management, and integrate all sorts of tech, and get rid of the junk that fills our workspace and makes it hard to get things done.

Someone should really rethink this. Hell, someone should rethink everything about desks. And fortunately, someone has.

“Workstation is such a dirty word,” Lucky Gobindram, EVP of Cemtrex, the company behind the smartest desk in the world, told Digital Trends. “People don’t think it needs to be innovative. They go there, they get their job done, they go home. But the truth of it is, it’s where you need to be the most productive.”

And that’s where the Cemtrex Smartdesk comes in – an adjustable standing/sitting desk with an integrated high-end Intel-based computer, a custom triple-monitor solution, and so, so much more. The system itself is tucked underneath the desk, with the ports easily accessible in your lap, just beneath the surface of the desk. The top of the desk itself – a kidney-bean shaped slab – has an integrated touchpad, keyboard, and Qi-charger, meaning your phone is at hand and always charging.

Then there’s the integrated Leap motion sensor, which lives right between the touchpad and your chair. Working with Microsoft, Cemtrex built a series of custom gestures to control whatever’s on screen: Swipe your hand in the air over your keyboard and you can scroll a document, prowl through presentation, cut and paste, and more.

Cemtrex calls it the “Stark” system, a nod to Tony’s crazy system in Iron Man. No, we’re not quite there. But Cemtrex has taken us awfully close.
“The touch gesture technology and the Stark gesture technology really did not exist,” Joe Novelli, head of design and engineering, told us. “There were things that enabled us to create it, but it didn’t exist.”

cemtrex smartdesk up close desk feat

Sure, gestures are built into Microsoft, to some extent, but there isn’t a robust library of them, and they seem to change based on the system you’re using, meaning they almost always end up feeling unfamiliar.

“Gestures only make sense if it’s easier to do a desired task by doing a gesture than it would be by doing whatever the current way of doing it is,” Saagar Govil, CEO of Cemtrex, explained. “What we started to do different was create a standard set of gestures by which you can operate your machine, and I don’t think approach has necessarily been tried before.”

cemtrex smartdesk up close productimg

The 1,920 × 1,080 touchscreen displays (72 inches of screen real estate in all) are a standout feature, of course. They’re connected by curved plastic joints that hold other components of the system: a pair of speakers, a camera for video conferencing, and a unique document scanner, which points down toward the top left of corner of the keyboard. Simply drop a piece of paper anywhere in range of the camera and hit scan in Cemtrex’s custom software. The program will automatically detect the edges of the document, scan it for you, and bring up a PDF. No need to align it precisely, much less get up and walk to the copier.

Oh, and for those times when you need a little privacy, the company has manufactured its own set of wireless earbuds, with a clever charging drawer tucked neatly under the left side of the desk. This in conjunction with a software client from the company lets you take advantage of your company’s existing VoIP solution. Your desk just became your phone, too.

The Cemtrex Smartdesk comes in two models: a high-end version that starts at $4,450 and an even higher-end version that starts at $5,300. Both models are available in piano black or matte finishes. The Iron Man suit? That’s extra.

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings
Home Theater

Netflix’s price hikes will take effect shortly for most subscribers

We've known for a while that Netflix intends to hike its prices across all three levels of its subscription streaming service, but now we know when that will happen for most customers.
Posted By Simon Cohen
5g capable phones manufacturers header getty
Mobile

Verizon turns on its 5G networks in Chicago and Minneapolis a week early

Verizon has switched on its 5G network in select parts of Chicago and Minneapolis, giving customers in both of those cities amazing new download speeds -- if they have a 5G-compatible phone, that is.
Posted By Mark Jansen
t-mobile black friday deals T-Mobile
Mobile

Viacom joins T-Mobile’s unlaunched TV service for home and mobile

T-Mobile, which in late 2017 promised a new TV service to compete with cable and satellite, now says that the still unfinished service will include a mobile offering, and that Viacom has signed-on as a channel partner.
Posted By Keith Nelson Jr., Simon Cohen
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile says its 5G plans will be unlimited, won't cost more than current plans

2019 will be a huge year for T-Mobile. Not only is a merger with Sprint likely, but T-Mobile is also in the midst of building out its next-generation mobile service. Here's everything you need to know about the T-Mobile 5G rollout.
Posted By Christian de Looper
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint is launching its mobile 5G network in four cities in May

Sprint is building its next-gen 5G network in preparation for a 2019 rollout, but it's taking a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Christian de Looper
verizon cuts off rural customers just ate time warner v2
Mobile

5G is here: Verizon switches on new network in Minneapolis and Chicago

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. In addition to fixed 5G service, it has also begun deploying mobile 5G. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network, including when it will be in your town.
Posted By Christian de Looper
amazon satellite internet project sat feat
Emerging Tech

Amazon wants to launch 3,236 satellites so it can rain down internet from space

Amazon plans to launch a constellation of 3,236 satellites into low-Earth orbit to provide internet access around the planet. Because you can never have too many Prime subscribers!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
playback issues frustrate google play music users
Music

YouTube Music and YouTube Premium are now live in the U.S., 16 other nations

Google just announced a major revamp of YouTube Music, with an ad-free paid version called YouTube Music Premium. It's also changing YouTube Red to YouTube Premium. So what happens to Google Play Music? Here's what we know.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Abigail Bassett
snapchat story
Mobile

A host of new changes adds to Snapchat’s increasing functionality

Snap made a series of announcements related to partnerships with other companies that will see Snapchat products being used in third-party apps. Examples include Bitmoji being available on Fitbit watches and Stories available in Tinder.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Hillary Grigonis
adobe summit advertising projects sneaks feat
Business

Adobe gives peek at 7 advertising projects that may make their way to all of us

Deep in development and on their way to market, seven projects from Adobe that use machine learning, A.I., augmented reality and the company's Sensei engine were featured at Adobe Summit 2019.
Posted By Enid Burns
home depot chops samsung and lg french door fridge prices electronics 23 cu ft 4 smart refrigerator with instaview in stainle
Smart Home

Class-action lawsuit claims LG refrigerators fail after just a few years

A class-action lawsuit filed against LG claims that many of the company's refrigerators only last a few years. The issue appears to stem from an issue with compressors, which can be costly to replace.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Zachary Levi as Shazam
Business

Shazam has a magical debut as Captain Marvel hits one billion at the box office

Warner Bros. Pictures superhero film Shazam earned positive reviews and looks to be another success for the studio's DC Extended Universe, debuting with a $53.4 million opening weekend.
Posted By Rick Marshall
Huawei flagship at AT&T
Mobile

Huawei is reportedly open to being Apple’s 5G modem supplier

Huawei has traditionally only developed chipsets and other tech for its own smartphones. A report, however, suggests that might soon change — Huawei is open to supplying Apple with 5G modems.
Posted By Christian de Looper
twitter ceo jack dorsey received an annual salary of 140 in 2018 latest consumer technology products on display at ces las ve
Social Media

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received an annual salary of $1.40 in 2018

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey received an annual pay check of just $1.40 in 2018, an amount that would only get you one item at a dollar store, with 40 cents left over for, perhaps, a banana.
Posted By Trevor Mogg