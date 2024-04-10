Finding talent and support can be difficult for a small to medium-sized operation with limited resources compared to some of the biggest brands in the business. Moreover, if you only have a local reach, you may be dealing with a much smaller talent pool and with fewer opportunities. You need a better way to access a wide range of talent, manage and communicate with those professionals, and organize administrative tasks like time tracking, payments, and so on. Most importantly, you need somewhere to find high-quality professionals who will get the work done on time and within budget. Cue , an incredibly valuable tool for small businesses and your ally in the modern digital marketplace.

Not only does it provide access to specialized and top-tier talent, it can help you scale your business by hiring the right professionals without incurring the extended costs of a long-time employee. Even better, Upwork can help you save more time by streamlining recruitment, hiring, and payroll tasks. That’s mainly thanks to an intuitive and integrated payment system with “talent-matching features” that help you find or identify precisely the right professionals for your ask. Upwork makes it easier than ever to do just that.

How Upwork can help your business

Besides being intuitive and easy to use, Upwork connects you with a wide selection of high-quality professionals in disciplines such as , , , . and a bevy of other creative areas. That, coupled with some fantastic features, enables you to scale appropriately whenever and however you need to, in a much more cost-appropriate way.

Here’s what else Upwork provides:

Access to a deep pool of talent.

Seamless communication through onboard solutions.

Built-in time tracking and reporting tools.

Payment protection and peace of mind.

Algorithmic and AI-based talent matching.

You can use the platform to identify or engage with professionals, with direct options to chat, video call, and even share files. Communicate openly and know exactly where the project stands, especially with the help of Upwork’s time-tracking and reporting solutions. You’ll see how much time freelancers spend on assigned tasks, allowing you to provide your input and expertise as a business owner if needed. You can also access detailed reporting on billable hours to make sure they’re using their time wisely.

A payment protection system ensures that both clients and freelancers are secured, with payments made directly through the platform and available to be tracked and managed all in one place by the business owner or hiring manager.

Of course, one other incredible feature makes Upwork’s professional connection process so much easier than comparable platforms: Best Match.

A powerful tool to match you with the right talent

Upwork’s algorithmic and AI-driven “Best Match” system takes several factors into account and then provides recommendations to clients — that’s you — about top-notch hires. At the same time, it also provides recommended jobs to professionals on the other side of the equation, meaning everyone sees relevant opportunities.

While not all of this tasty algorithm’s ingredients can be shared, it takes into account many of the parameters you set when posting a job, like the skill level of applicants, talents or specializations, job history, performance, and much more. All you need to know is that it’s working hard to match you with the right professionals, and it’s virtually seamless. You don’t have to do anything extra or provide any additional information about your job posting that you already would, yet you still reap the benefits.

How to get started on Upwork

Using the platform is . You’ll first need to create an account if you don’t already have one. Then, you post jobs or opportunities, filling out all the necessary details, which are published on Upwork’s open marketplace. Professionals will send you proposals if they think they’re a good fit; meanwhile, the advanced Upwork algorithms will shortlist candidates who best match the opportunity.

Before you greenlight any work, you can review every professional who submits a proposal, including their profiles, portfolios of prior work, and professional reviews from other businesses and entrepreneurs. You can also browse similar projects they’ve worked on, check and review their qualifications, or schedule a chat or video interview within the Upwork platform.

Once you hire a freelancer, you’ll get a separate online space to manage the project. Here, you can securely upload or receive relevant files, communicate with your new hire, give valuable feedback, and even make payments. There’s a mobile app with full access to all platform features if you’re always on the go.

Isn’t it about time you found the help you need?

Upwork is an incredible option for any small, medium, or even big business looking to scale and optimize operations with top-tier talent outside its usual bubble. It’s also an excellent source of help from talented and attentive professionals. Typically, you’d have a lot to manage and organize manually when hiring freelancers, but that’s not the case here. In fact, it’s exactly the opposite. Upwork gives you all the tools to collaborate, manage, and engage, including onboard communication solutions, secure payment options, and much more. Get the help you need without the overhead costs of hiring full-time staff.

If you’re interested in trying the platform or want to take your business to new heights, Upwork is one of the best in its class. Why not take a look? What could it hurt?

