On this episode of Work/Life, Ciara Pressler, founder of Pregame, talks with Greg Nibler about the challenges many of us are now facing as we work from home: How to look better on video calls. From lighting advice to getting your camera business-ready, she gives tips and tricks on making the most of your video conference calls, and how to remain professional even if you’re sitting at home on your couch.

First things first, says Pressler: “You need to eliminate distractions.” Background noise, pets, kids, and even other people working and conferencing from home can cause distractions to not just you, but the people on the call with you. “Be sure you’re in a quiet environment, because sound matters more than anything.” If they can’t hear or concentrate on what you’re saying, you may as well not be there. Your message should be coming across loud and clear, so speak clearly and loudly.

Pressler also reminds us to dress like a professional (at least from the waist up!). You are still at a professional job, so your clothing and demeanor also need to be on that professional level. Leave the T-shirts and bathrobes for after work, not while you’re doing the work you would be doing at your office if you were there.

Lighting and camera placement are also key elements many people may overlook. Be sure there is a good light source in front of your face so that you are not obscured by shadows. Also, be sure to put your camera up at eye level or higher, so people can see your face and not just your chin, nostrils, and ceiling. You want people to be able to see you as clearly as they can hear you.

By thinking of all of these things together, from lighting to clothing to message, people will be able to concentrate on what you’re saying without distractions that can be easily avoided. You want your message to be remembered because people are always interpreting our looks and actions alongside our message, whether we like it or not. By following these easy tips, you can be sure your message is what is coming across clearly, not your mistakes.

For more episodes of Work/Life, visit www.digitaltrends.com/business

