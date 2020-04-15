  1. Small Business

YouTube DIY tool makes it easy for small businesses to create short ads

By

YouTube is launching a handy video builder aimed at small businesses who are keen, in the company’s own words, “to make and maintain connections.” With the coronavirus outbreak putting huge pressure on businesses and commercial ventures everywhere, the video builder offers a simple and budget-friendly way to knock together a short ad for your enterprise.

The free web-based software has been in beta testing for some time, but Google-owned YouTube is now opening it up to more users.

“Because businesses of all sizes are strapped for time and resources and in-person video shoots are no longer practical in many countries, we are accelerating the next stage of Video Builder availability,” Ali Miller of YouTube Ads wrote in a post announcing the new online software. “With this tool, any business that needs a video can create one that helps connect with their customers and keep them informed — whether through an advertising campaign, website, or email.”

The finished video can be 6 or 15 seconds long. To build it, you simply add a selection of your own images and logos, as well as text if you wish, to one of several templates that suits your message and goals. After selecting fonts and colors, you can also add a copyright-free music track from YouTube’s library of offerings to create a package that really is your own.

Miller also discusses how people might want to use the tool. “Different businesses have different creative needs. A restaurant may want to communicate changing hours or promotions, while a supermarket may highlight new services like curbside pickup. For brands or agencies with existing video resources, Video Builder can help bring agility and experimentation to the creation process by generating supplemental, lightweight videos. For smaller businesses and those with less creative experience, it can provide an efficient, low-resource way to create videos, perhaps even for the first time.”

To request access to the Video Builder, sign up here and YouTube should get back to you within five days.

If you want to take your video-making endeavors to the next level and fancy launching your own vlog — whether business-focused or personal — check out these tried-and-tested vlogging cameras covering a range of budgets. We’re not suggesting you’ll ever get to make $26 million in the space of one year like this young lad did in 2019, but you might at least have fun getting creative.

Editors' Recommendations

Productions is a new ‘command center’ for projects in Adobe Premiere Pro

adobe premiere pro video audio updates at ibc 2018 mark cruz 230099 unsplash

Protect your privacy with the best cheap VPN deals for April 2020

best vpn for small business man holding phone app creation internet protocols protection network

The best game-streaming services for 2020

How to send large files for free

unlock files with your face using the new dropbox app for windows 10 pc computer

The best tablets for small businesses in 2020

The best security camera systems for small businesses in 2020

amazon drops prices on arlo pro 2 outside security camera kits 3 kit 1

Crowdfunding in the age of coronavirus

Wyze tweak lets you use its security camera as a work webcam

The best work-from-home apps for Android and iOS

How to record a Zoom meeting

Today Only: H&R Block Tax Software (Mac or Windows) on sale for only $18

hr block tax software deal best buy flash sale

Zoom boss admits missteps but insists improvements have been made

Zoom

The best smart luggage for 2020

How to add Zoom to your Outlook account

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings