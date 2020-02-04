Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and if you’re stuck on what to get the man in your life this year, we’ve got a few suggestions sure to make your search a bit easier. We’ve combed through the web to find exciting gifts no matter what he’s into.

To make it easier for you, we’ve split our suggestions into five groups based on interests. We’ve done all the deal searching for you: these offers are the best deals available that we’ve been able to find on each particular suggestion. And we’ll continue to update our list as the holiday approaches, so keep checking back.

For the tech geek

Does he like gadgets? Then these suggestions might be right up his alley.

Apple Watch Series 5



Amazon has some great deals on the brand-new Apple Watch Series 5, featuring a brand-new always-on display and internal compass. If he’s got an iPhone already, this watch is the perfect companion.

Garmin Forerunner 935

While the Apple Watch is a great smartwatch, the Garmin Forerunner 935 is by far the best fitness smartwatch we’ve ever tested. It’s jam-packed with features including a built-in optical heart rate monitor, barometric altimeter, compass, gyroscope, accelerometer, and thermometer, and fitness tracking customized to different sports.

Amazon Echo Buds

Amazon surprised us with its high-quality Amazon Echo Buds with active noise reduction and surprisingly full-bodied sound. The addition of Alexa support just makes them that much better.

Google Nest Hub

– While Amazon dominates the virtual assistant space, Google Assistant in our opinion works better with natural language queries. If he uses an Android phone or any of Google’s other services, the Google Nest Hub is a great option.

Disney+



With such a wide array of content, including exclusive content from Disney’s massive library, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, Disney+ makes a great gift. And at only $6.99 per month ($12.99 including Hulu and ESPN+), it’s competitively priced, too.

Learn More on Disney+

For the fitness enthusiast

Help him stay fit with these great suggestions.

Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells

If he’s looking to get into shape, free weights are a great way to go. With the Yes4All Adjustable Dumbbells he’ll have enough plates to go up to 52.5 pounds on each side — more than enough for most fitness uses.

XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill

The XTERRA Fitness TR150 Folding Treadmill[/cc-link is the perfect low-cost treadmill option for home gyms. It features a 16 x 50-inch running surface and an LCD display that displays speed, incline, time, distance, calories burnt, and pulse, and includes 12 preset programs.</p> <p style="text-align: center;">[cc-link url="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01M0L0D90" merchant="5b9be81f89f4b3242158adcd" type="button"]

Garmin Vivofit 4

If he doesn’t need a full-on smartwatch, the Garmin Vivofit 4 is a great low-cost alternative. It can track steps, distance, and calories burned and has an impressive one-year battery life to boot.

The North Face Litus 22 Pack

If your significant other is into hiking, then the deal we spotted at the REI Outlet on The North Face Litus 22 Pack is a great deal. With 22 liters of storage space, he’ll be able to bring enough along for even the most ambitious day hikes.

Shop at REI

For the traveler

If he likes to travel, we think any of these suggestions will be sure to please.

Herschel Chapter Travel Kit

The Herschel Chapter Travel Kit is perfect to hold all of his toiletries while on the road. Small yet spacious, the Chapter is available in any one of over two dozen colors.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet

Those long trips can get boring pretty quickly. The Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet is one of our favorite low-cost tablets for its decent performance and solid HD display.

AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Suitcase

Amazon’s in-house AmazonBasics line offers great deals on everyday products, and the AmazonBasics Hardside Spinner Suitcase is no exception. For under $50, you get a 21-inch suitcase that offers more than enough space for weekend getaways and short business trips.

Epicka Universal Power Adapter

If he travels out of the country frequently, the Epicka Universal Power Adapter is a great option, covering power outlets in over 150 countries. It includes four USB Ports, one USB-C, and an AC socket, all of which can be used at the same time to charge devices simultaneously.

For the sports enthusiast

If he’s a sports aficionado, these gift ideas are perfect.

Stubhub

Stubhub is one of the biggest ticket resellers on the web. Choose from a variety of sporting events, including football, basketball, baseball, and more.

Shop at StubHub

FuboTV

While there are a ton of streaming services out there, arguably the best for sports enthusiasts is FuboTV. While it does offer all the regular TV channels, it has by far the best lineup of sports channels of any of them.

Learn More at FuboTV

For the Do-it-Yourselfer

Porter-Cable 20V Cordless Drill Combo Kit

While it’s pricey, the Porter-Cable 20V Cordless Drill Combo Kit includes nearly every tool you might need. In this package is a drill driver, impact driver, circular saw, tiger saw, jigsaw, a multi-tool, grinder, flashlight, and two batteries and a charger.

Black+Decker 20V Lithium-Ion Drill 84 Piece Project Kit

If you’re looking for something much cheaper, yet still very useful, check out the Black+Decker 20V Lithium-Ion Drill 84 Piece Project Kit. In addition to a 20V power drill and bits, you’ll also get great manual tools including wrenches, hammers, and screwdrivers.

For the car guy

Amazon Echo Auto

Amazon’s Echo Auto device is a niche gadget, but it certainly has a spot for the more techier among us. Connecting to your phone, it brings Alexa into the car using a Bluetooth connection.

Anker Cell Phone Mount Wireless Charger

If he’s on the road a lot, the Anker Cell Phone Mount Wireless Charger is a great option. This package includes the necessary car charger that plugs into your cigarette lighter.

