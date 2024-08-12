You’d be forgiven for thinking Dell, in general, and Dell Canada are the same. In many ways, yes, that’s true, but also Dell Canada serves the greater population of Canadian territories, with localized pricing and promotions, including shipping opportunities. If you’re preparing to head back to school, upgrade your system for remote work, or just need to shop for some modern gear, Dell Canada is the place to go. Here’s why: Not only does Dell Canada offer some incredible deals, but you get access to top-notch support, whenever you need it, plus incentives that really rock the boat. You can earn Dell Rewards which can be applied to future purchases, while unique financing options help you balance out the extensive costs of large and new upgrades. Of course, what truly ties it all together is the great selection of products, which we’ll explore in more detail. Right now, students save even more, up to 5% on select PCs and beyond. More about that is below.

Why shop Dell Canada for your PC and laptop needs

Deals are always great, but that doesn’t matter if the products and offers aren’t worthwhile. Rest assured, Dell’s current promotions provide some incredible prices and discounts on top PCs, laptops, and more. They’re just in time for back-to-school and the beginning of the bustling work season, so if you need an upgrade now’s the time to take a look. Right now, there’s a back-to-school discount for students, making it possible for active on select PCs, monitors, and accessories.

Monitors, gaming-specific monitors, gaming PCs, laptops, accessories, and so much more are included as part of Dell’s current offers. That’s why we always encourage you to browse the sale and see what’s in there, we couldn’t possibly cover everything here, nor would we want to. Half the fun is discovering what’s on sale.

Some examples include the Inspiron, XPS, Alienware, and Latitude series laptops. Meanwhile, desktop sale options include the Inspiron desktop, Alienware Aurora, Inspiron small desktop, XPS desktop, and Inspiron All-in-One. There are also accessories like a multi-functional dock, utility backpacks, keyboard and mouse combos, and beyond.

As far as benefits, free standard shipping is available on everything you buy, with no minimum purchase requirements, plus you’ll earn those Dell Rewards.

Dell Canada: Shop confidently, walk away happy and productive

While it does cost a little extra, Dell’s Premium Support Plus gives you access to hardware help, onsite repairs for home, school, and work needs, networking and installation guidance, always-on chat, phone and email access, and support even while traveling internationally. No, you don’t have to be an enterprise user to leverage that support. It’s available to everyone through Dell’s additional services.

Even if you choose not to tack on the extra help services, Dell’s laptops, PCs, and accessories are reliable, which keeps you productive and active, wherever you need to be.