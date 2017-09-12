The 2017 Brooklyn Invitational Custom Motorcycle Show features biker eye candy

Why it matters to you This special custom motorcycle show gives builders a chance to shake up your mind.

Custom motorcycle fans and designers and artists who use the motorcycle as their canvas had a treat in New York last weekend. On Saturday, September 9, the 2017 Brooklyn Invitational Custom Motorcycle Show hosted custom bikes from around the world, including three unique interpretations of the new Indian Scout Bobber by designers who got the nod from the annual event’s premier sponsor, Indian Motorcycle.

The ninth annual event was held at Root Studios, which is a full-service media production house with four studios spanning more than 10,000 square feet for events. The Brooklyn neighborhood immediately outside the studio is also an attraction as attendees on custom motorcycles converge for the event.

The designers selected by Indian to modify Scout Bobbers were Keino Sasaki from Keino Cycles in Brooklyn, Satya Kraus of Kraus Motor Company in Santa Rosa, California, and professional skateboarder and musician Steve Caballero of Steve Caballero Productions in San Jose, California working in conjunction with designer Roland Sands of Roland Sands Design in Los Alamitos, California.

Steve Caballero with Roland Sands

Caballero is a big fan of vintage motorcycles and flat track motorcycle racing. Teaming up with Sands, the Ralph Lauren of the two-wheeled transportation world, was a natural because of Sands’ leading role in with Hooligan Racing, the amateur version of American Flat Track. Sands’ company, Roland Sands Design (RSD) provided a huge complement to the company’s flat track-inspired custom motorcycle parts as well as the graphics and paint design supervision. The result is a street bike with a classic flat track racer look, bearing 360, Cabellero’s racing number.

Keino Sasaki

Sasaki’s custom Bobber takes a different direction. At first glance, you might think it is a Ducati, but the inspiration is from streamliner trains, planes, and cars from the 1950s, 60s, and 70s. The large aluminum fuel tank and custom fairing highlight Sasaki’s creation.

Satya Kraus

Kraus focuses on traditional American motorcycles in his custom work. With his custom Bobber, Kraus rebuilt or replaced or modified the engine, suspension, brakes, wheels and tires, lights, mirrors, handlebars, rear shocks, and rider controls. The scrambler-inspired exhaust system completes the eclectic design that demonstrates the extent to which an owner can individualize a Scout Bobber.