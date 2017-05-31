Ford sends off its hot hatch with a limited edition 2018 Focus RS

Why it matters to you The rivalry between carmakers to produce hotter versions of their more sensible vehicles has been heating up, and Ford's hot hatch Focus RS has been running with the best of them. The limited edition model adds a bit more spice to the mix.

Ford took a two-pronged approach when releasing the latest word on its Focus RS. First, that 2018 will indeed be the final year for this generation RS — a fact that formerly caused swirls of speculation as Ford tools up to launch the next-gen Focus. Second, the Blue Oval folks are sending off one of the hottest hatches on the market with a limited edition Focus RS. We drove an RS last year, and you can see what we thought about it here.

The limited edition includes performance and appearance upgrades to distinguish it from the standard RS. The biggest change is the addition of a Quaife mechanical slip differential to the front axle. In low grip situations, such as on ice or mud, or during spirited driving through corners, this ensures that the wheel with more traction gets a larger share of power.

The limited edition features a black roof, spoiler, and mirror caps, whereas these are body-colored on the standard models. Blue RS decals were added to the spoiler and wheel center caps. On the inside, you’ll find carbon fiber accents on the door handles, handbrake lever, and turbo boost gauge surrounds.

The optional RS2 package comes standard on the limited edition, which includes an 8-way power driver’s seat, leather-trimmed Recaro seats, heated exterior mirrors, heated front seats, heated three-point steering wheel. and a voice-activated navigation system with SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link. The RS’s optional 19-inch forged wheels are also standard on this model.

Finally, in addition to the already available Nitrous Blue paint option, the special model also be available in Race Red. According to the video, Ford “went right to the enthusiasts, right to the forums,” to come up with the changes for the limited RS. Ford’s resident hoonigan Ken Block was at the reveal to meet a small group of these fans.

Production for the limited edition Focus RS will be restricted to 1,500 units — 1,000 for the US and 500 for Canada (pricing has yet to be announced). You can place an order for one this summer, and expect delivery in the fall.