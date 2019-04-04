Digital Trends
Cars

Audi reveals the E-Tron’s full specifications ahead of its market launch

Ronan Glon
By
2019 audi e tron first drive press 2

Audi is preparing to release the E-Tron, its first series-produced electric car, in the United States. The company announced the model’s full specifications — including its driving range — and confirmed that reservation holders will start receiving their car in May 2019.

Engineers developed the E-Tron as an electric car from the get-go. There is not a gasoline-powered engine anywhere in sight. Digital Trends drove it, and we walked away impressed by its normal-ness — it’s a good car that happens to be electric. Power comes from a pair of electric motors that zap the four wheels with 360 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque in standard driving conditions. Those figures go up to 402 and 489, respectively, when a temporary overboost function kicks in. The motors draw electricity from a 95-kWh lithium-ion battery pack which uses about 88 percent of its capacity to deliver 204 miles of range, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Audi could have unlocked more range, but it decided to play it safe. Its research shows E-Tron owners will charge at home about 85 percent of the time, so engineers developed the lithium-ion battery pack with maximum longevity — not maximum range — in mind. The company wasn’t interested in winning bragging rights in the numbers war, because it predicts an overwhelming majority of E-Tron owners will leave their garage with a full charge, and drive an average of 30 miles per day. Demanding less from the pack also ensures the powertrain delivers repeatable performance.

The German firm’s avant-garde approach to electrification doesn’t end there. An Audi representative pointed out to Digital Trends that there’s no sense in quoting how long it takes to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent because the odds of a motorist completely draining a battery are low. This is a lesson learned from the world of smartphones: Users don’t wait until their device turns itself off to find a plug. Instead, the company highlights real-world statistics like 54 miles of range in 10 minutes, and 163 miles of range in 30 minutes when using 150-kilowatt public chargers.

Above all, Audi wants to make going electric as straightforward as possible. Motorists who don’t have a home charger can get one through a partnership between Audi and Amazon. The retail giant helps them find the right charger, and sends a professional to install it in a manner that’s both safe and timely. In the car, an EV-specific variant of Audi’s dual-screen MMI Touch Response infotainment system shows drivers where they can go before they need to find a plug. The navigation software points out the location of charging stations, and it tells motorists how much range they will have left when they reach their destination. To sweeten the deal, every E-Tron buyer receives 1,000 kWh of free charging to redeem on the growing Electrify America network of charging station. That’s about 2,000 miles of driving.

Audi will begin shipping the E-Tron to American reservation holders in May 2019. That’s also when the model will arrive in showrooms. Pricing starts at $74,800 before a $7,500 federal tax credit enters the equation.

Don't Miss

Toyota Supra is more efficient than its swoopy body, straight-six engine suggest
Up Next

The best indie games on the PS4
qualcomm snapdragon 855 news
Cars

5G will make cars chattier and smarter, but there’s also a fun side to it

Qualcomm calls 5G "the invention age," and it predicts the benefits of faster download speeds and instantaneous communication will stretch far beyond smartphones. It will make cars safer, smarter, while unlocking new entertainment options.
Posted By Ronan Glon
hyudai virtual cockpit study distracted driving hyundai techday i30 workshop 239 e2e
Cars

Hyundai’s virtual cockpit limits distractions on the road, study finds

A new study testing Hyundai's virtual cockpit concept to determine driver safety found that drivers weren't overly distracted while using the dashboard and found it intuitive to use.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
2019 nissan kicks review feat
Product Review

Nissan's value-packed Kicks is small enough to be nimble, and big enough to be usable

The 2019 Nissan Kicks is among the best of the new crop of subcompact crossovers. Call it a hatchback for the next generation, because that’s really what it is. All the reasons that Gen-Xers loved their hatchbacks are still here in the…
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept teaser
Cars

Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is yet another tease of future electrified cars

The Infiniti Qs Inspiration sports sedan concept will debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. Infiniti said it was designed for electrified powertrains, meaning hybrid or all-electric.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
peugeot return to united states e 208
Cars

Vive la France: Peugeot shifts its American comeback plans into high gear

French automaker Peugeot will return to the United States after more than two decades away. Parent company Groupe PSA previously discussed a U.S. return for one of its brands, but would not confirm which one until now.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
Mercedes-Benz GLB
Cars

Baby Mercedes-Benz G-Class we’ve waited for years to see is around the corner

The long-awaited Mercedes-Benz GLB will make its debut as a prototype at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. The model will slot between the GLA and GLC, with a base price of about $35,000, and its design will borrow styling cues from the G-Class.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Volvo S60, V60, XC60 Polestar Engineered
Cars

415-hp Polestar-engineered powertrains coming to 2020 Volvo V60 and XC60

The Polestar Engineered upgrade originally offered on the 2019 Volvo S60 sedan will be available on the V60 wagon and XC60 crossover for the 2020 model year. Changes to the T8 "Twin Engine" plug-in hybrid powertrain yield 415 horsepower.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Volkswagen e-Golf autonomous prototype Hamburg
Cars

Volkswagen puts self-driving cars to the test on the streets of German city

Volkswagen is testing prototype self-driving cars in Hamburg. The automaker claims this is the first test of autonomous cars on the streets of a major German city. Five self-driving cars operate with human safety drivers on board.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
FIA World Rallycross Championship
Cars

Electric cars will play in the dirt in upcoming Projekt E racing series

The FIA World Rallycross Championship is adding a companion series for electric cars called Projekt E. It will add a whole new dimension to the nascent category of electric racing.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2018 Toyota Prius
Cars

The best hybrid cars save on fuel without sacrificing fun

The best hybrid cars are fuel-efficient and all the rage, but which one should you buy? We’ve broken through the noise to let you know the best hybrid, and a few interesting alternatives from different categories.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
best minivans
Cars

The best minivans you can buy aren’t just for soccer moms

It may be hard for some buyers to accept, but the best minivans are incredibly versatile vehicles. They were developed specifically to haul people, and the best ones on the market don't feel like a penalty box. Check our list and see for…
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon
2020 Lincoln Aviator
Cars

Lincoln Aviator’s 28-speaker audio system gives new meaning to surround sound

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator takes flight at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Lincoln's latest SUV packs a 450-horsepower plug-in hybrid powertrain and numerous new tech features and driver aids.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 toyota corolla hatchback 38
Cars

Toyota offers automakers free access to 24,000 of its hybrid-vehicle patents

Toyota has announced it’s now offering royalty-free access to almost 24,000 patents related to its hybrid-vehicle technology. The Japanese automaker says it hopes the move will boost the market and help nations meet emissions goals.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2020 Toyota Supra
Cars

Toyota Supra is more efficient than its swoopy body, straight-six engine suggest

The 2020 Toyota Supra made its long-awaited debut at the 2019 Detroit Auto Show. The resurrected sports car, famous for a role in The Fast and the Furious, goes on sale in the U.S. this summer.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein, Ronan Glon