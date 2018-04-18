2019 BMW M2 Competition coming this summer with more horses and torque

Share

The 2019 BMW M2 Competition coupe will be on dealership lots in summer 2018, BMW Group announced in a press release.

The new hot pocket coupe’s changes focus on performance. The new M2 Competition replaces the outgoing 2018 BMW M2 Coupe. Keeping the same body, similar styling, rear wheel drive, and a choice of 6-speed manual or 7-speed M DCT transmissions, BMW’s M engineers focused on performance in the new model.

The engineers didn’t tweak the new M2, they slammed it with power and handling boosts. The M2 Competition’s TwinPower Turbo inline 6-cylinder engine hits 405 horsepower from 5,230 to 7,000 RPM. Torque now peaks at 406 pound-feet starting down low at 2,350 RPM all the way to 5,230 RPM.

So the 2019 BMW M2 Competition gives you max pull from the line as fast as you can shift up to the point when max power for speed cuts in the top of the torque curve. “Meet you at 5,230,” could be the M2 Competition’s catchphrase. Sexy.

On the pavement, the power plant enhancements take the 2019 BMW M2 Competition from a standstill to 60 mph in 4.2 seconds with the manual transmission. Add the M DCT double clutch shifter, and you can drop two-tenths of a second, reaching 60 in an even 4.0 seconds. Top speed is electronically limited to 155 mph – unless you opt for the M Driver’s Package, which bumps up the high end to 174 mph.

Matching the enhanced engine performance, the M2 team spec’d the 3.3 pound, carbon fiber CFRP high-precision strut in the engine compartment for greater front rigidity and more precise steering. Additional enhancements were made to the electromechanical power steering, Active M Differential, and the Dynamic Steering Control (DSC) system.

BMW added more stopping power to the M2 Competition with blue metallic brake calipers, using 400 mm diameter discs with the 6-piston front breaks and 380 mm discs with the 4-piston rear brakes. M2’s ride on new 19-inch forged wheels in a choice of black, high-sheen, and light high-sheen finishes.

Unlike previous M2’s, the 2019 M2 Competition has standard console-mounted driving mode settings. With the manual transmission that means engine and steering adjustments. If the car has the M DCT transmission, Drivelogic functions are set with the mode selector as well.

New M2 M Sport seats focus on support at speed and include integrated headrests. An M2 logo on the backrests lights up, and owners can choose between blue and orange accents for the black leather seats. New body colors include Sunset Orange Metallic and Hockenheim Silver, the latter replacing last year’s Mineral Grey Metallic.

BMW’s Active Driving Assistant and Park Distance Control are standard with the 2019 M2 Competition. Additional optional assistance features and mobility services are also available. BMW will announce 2019 M2 Competition pricing closer to the model’s availability.