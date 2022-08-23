Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

We previously reported on rumors of Apple’s upcoming M2 Pro chip using TSMC’s 3nm processes this fall, but it seems those rumors were wrong. Reliable sources now say Apple is sticking with 5nm processes for the M2 Pro and M2 Max chips.

The first report comes from reliable industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who posted several leaks on Twitter yesterday. He said the new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M2 chips will keep their current 5nm processes, with mass production slated for late 2022.

New 14" and 16" MacBook Pro with new processors will enter mass production in 4Q22. Given TSMC's guidance that the 3nm will contribute revenue starting in 1H23, processors of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro models may still adopt the 5nm advanced node. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) August 22, 2022

Kuo, a market analyst with KGI Securities, has previously leaked details that turned out to be dead-on. For instance, he successfully predicted the iPad Mini 6 redesign, the 2022 launch of the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, and M1 MacBook Pros with no touch bar back in 2021.

There have been a lot of rumors surrounding Apple’s fall release of new MacBook Pro models. The Commercial Times, a Taiwanese industry newspaper, said TSMC would not begin production of 3nm chips for Apple until the end of 2022 and possibly as late as early 2023. That would make it too late for new MacBook models expected to launch in October.

But there are plenty of rumors saying the opposite. For example, DigiTimes believes TSMC has already begun producing 3nm chips for Apple this summer. Expert Apple reporter Mark Gurman from Bloomberg seems uncertain, saying Apple will unveil MacBook Pro and Mac Mini models with M2 chips this year, but not necessarily with 3nm TSMC chips.

3nm chips would mean less power consumption and potentially smaller laptops without sacrificing performance. Apple currently uses 5nm chips for its MacBook, iPhone, and iPad devices, although there is speculation next year’s iPhone 15 will feature 3nm bionic chips.

We’ll never really know for sure until Apple reveals its new machines this fall. The company usually announces new iPhones in September and new MacBook Pro models in October, although this isn’t written in stone. We expect the tempo of rumors surrounding the Cupertino, California company to increase as the launch date approaches.

