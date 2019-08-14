Cars

2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series is a ready-made collectible

The sleek Lexus LC 500 coupe has a shape that defies the stereotypical image of Toyota’s luxury brand. But even the shock of seeing a car that looks like the LC 500 wearing a Lexus badge will wear off eventually, so Lexus has to keep its flagship coupe fresh. Limited to just 100 cars, the 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series adds the appeal of exclusivity.

Changes for this limited-production Lexus are purely cosmetic. On the outside, the Inspiration Series wears Nori Green Pearl paint, and sports 21-inch, two-tone wheels. On the inside, the car gets Bespoke Saddle Tan aniline leather seats. As on other LC models, the door panels are trimmed in Alcantara, but it’s a darker shade in the Inspiration Series. Black Amber leather trim with brown stitching is used on the doors as well, along with the steering wheel, dashboard, and center console.

So owners don’t forget their cars’ specialness — and so they can show off to friends — the Inspiration Series features a custom laser-cut sill plate, with a design inspired by the LC’s taillights.

No mechanical changes were made, according to Lexus. That means the Inspiration Series gets the same 5.0-liter V8 used in the standard LC 500, which drives the rear wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission. The V8 makes 471 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque, which will get the LC 500 from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, according to Lexus. An LC 500h hybrid model is also available. It ditches the V8 for 3.5-liter V6 with electric assist. Total system output is 354 hp, with an EPA-rated 30 mpg combined. An LC convertible is on the way as well.

The 2020 Lexus LC 500 Inspiration Series goes on sale this fall. Production will be limited to just 100 units, but considering that Lexus also did an Inspiration Series for the 2019 model year, it’s possible that you’ll be able to try again next year if you miss out. Lexus hasn’t disclosed pricing for the 2020 Inspiration Series, but it should be fairly close to the $106,210 asking price of the 2019 model. The 2020 LC 500 Inspiration Series will make its public debut during The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. It’s one of the many events that make up Monterey Car Week, and will also host Lexus rival Acura’s Type S concept car this year.

