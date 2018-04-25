Sleek and stylish, the best coupes make driving an event

Share

Coupes are just plain better looking than other cars, which is why you should buy one. If you don’t need to carry more than one passenger, a coupe is the perfect way to get where you’re going, and look great while doing it. We’ve rounded up the best coupes you can buy right here. See which one is best for you.

The best

Ford Mustang

Why should you buy this: It’s an American legend that lives up to the hype.

Who’s it for: Anyone who has seen Bullitt.

How much will it cost: $25,680+

Why we picked the Ford Mustang:

The Ford Mustang is an icon, but that doesn’t mean every version of it has been a good car to buy. That is the case with this one, though. Introduced for the 2015 model year and significantly refreshed for 2018, the current-generation Mustang has the spirit of the 1960s original, but also has what it takes to be a standout performance coupe in the 21st century.

Mustangs have always been good at driving fast in a straight line, but Ford added cornering to the current generation’s resume by adding independent rear suspension (with adaptive dampers as part of the optional Performance Pack), and creating the hardcore, track-focused Shelby GT350 and GT350R variants. On the tech front, Ford’s Sync 3 infotainment system is a major improvement over the automaker’s earlier efforts, and the 2018 model adds a new 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster to the options list.

A real Mustang needs V8 muscle, and Ford doesn’t disappoint. The Mustang GT sports a 460-horsepower 5.0-liter V8, the GT350 and GT350R get a 5.2-liter V8 with 526 hp, and Ford is planning a Shelby GT500 version with over 700 hp. On the other end of the spectrum, Ford offers a 2.3-liter turbocharged EcoBoost four-cylinder engine that gets a good-for-a-muscle-car 25 mpg combined, and still churns out 310 hp.

Our full 2018 Ford Mustang GT review

The best affordable coupe

Honda Civic

Why should you buy this: It’s both stylish and sensible.

Who’s it for: Style-conscious commuters.

How much will it cost: $19,250+

Why we picked the Honda Civic:

Honda is one of the last mainstream automakers to offer a coupe that is just a two-door version of a regular car, rather than a sports car. The Civic is also available in more practical sedan and hatchback body styles, and choosing the coupe over the hatch means missing out on the red-hot Type R variant. But the two-door Civic does exactly what a coupe is supposed to: Turn heads (especially if you go for the Energy Green paint).

Sleeker bodywork aside, the Civic coupe is still a Civic, making it a sensible choice. The current-generation Civic offers an impressive level of refinement for a compact car, and a decent array of available tech features like Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility and the Honda Sensing suite of driver-assist features (forward collision warning, adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, road departure mitigation, and lane departure warning).

Honda also offers the coupe in sporty Civic Si trim, with a 205-horsepower version of the 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine used in the standard version, a six-speed manual transmission, and chassis upgrades. It’s not the hottest performance car around, but the Si adds a decent amount of go to the Civic coupe’s show.

Our 2017 Honda Civic Si first drive

The best luxury coupe

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Why should you buy this: It offers an impressive array of tech and upscale refinement.

Who’s it for: People who want it all.

How much will it cost: $58,900+

Why we picked the Mercedes-Benz E-Class:

The E-Class sits between the C-Class and S-Class in Mercedes’ expansive lineup, and we reckon it’s the best all-rounder of the three at the moment. It offers more sophisticated tech than the smaller, cheaper C-Class, but in a less expensive and more manageable package than the larger S-Class. Mercedes also offers sedan, convertible, and wagon versions of the E-Class, giving customers plenty of choices.

What really sets the E-Class apart is its interior. A massive central display screen runs about halfway across the dashboard, part of an infotainment system that is a bit easier to use than previous Mercedes systems. The interior itself is finished with high-quality materials and appealing design touches like intricate speaker grilles for the Burmester audio system.

The E-Class coupe also features a full complement of driver-assist features, including a steering-assist feature that helps keep the car centered in its lane, and a speed limit assist that automatically adjusts the car’s speed to match the limit. Just about the only thing missing is the glorious 603-hp 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 of the Mercedes-AMG E63 S sedan, although the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 in the E400 coupe offers a decent 329 hp.

Our full 2018 Mercedez-Benz E400 review

The best all-weather coupe

Dodge Challenger

Why should you buy this: You want a muscle car, but live somewhere with snow.

Who’s it for: People who want to drive a cool car year-round.

How much will it cost: $33,495+ (GT AWD)

Why we picked the Dodge Challenger:

The Challenger is far from the only all-wheel drive coupe, but most others are more expensive luxury models that also lack the Dodge’s retro cool. It’s the perfect car for reenacting Vanishing Point, even if you live in Alaska.

Dodge only offers all-wheel drive on the Challenger GT model, which is only available with a 3.6-liter V6, not one of Dodge’s awesome Hemi V8s. That is the bad news. The good news is that the V6 still makes a respectable 305 hp, and the all-wheel drive system reverts to rear-wheel drive when the road surface is dry, so the Challenger GT still feels like a traditional muscle car. Dodge’s engineers even programmed the system to allow some sideways action, should the mood take you.

The Challenger is an aging design that isn’t as fresh or sophisticated as its eternal rivals, the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro. But there is something undeniably cool about the big Dodge, and Ford and Chevy don’t offer all-wheel drive. If you live somewhere with harsh winters and want something less common than an SUV or Subaru Outback at an affordable price, the Challenger GT fits the bill.

Our full 2017 Dodge Challenger GT AWD review

How we test

The Digital Trends automotive team tests vehicles through a comprehensive scrutinizing process. We examine the qualities of the exterior and interior and judge them based on our expertise and experience in the context of the vehicle’s category and price range. Entertainment technology is thoroughly tested as well as most safety features that can be tested in controlled environments.

Test drivers spend extensive time behind the wheel of the vehicles, conducting real-world testing, driving them on highways, back roads, as well as off-road and race tracks when applicable.

What is a coupe?

In modern automotive parlance, a “coupe” is generally considered to be a two-door car with a fixed roof. This includes cars with two or more seats, and with both conventional trunks and rear hatches. But there are some caveats.

Beginning with the Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class, German automakers began using the term “four-door coupe” to describe a car with four doors, but with a lower, sleeker roofline than a conventional sedan. Examples include the aforementioned CLS, the Mercedes CLA-Class, BMW 4 Series and 6 Series Gran Coupes, and Audi A5 Sportback and A7. BMW and Mercedes even offer “coupe” versions of their SUVs, featuring lower roofs but with the rest of the bodywork unaltered. But these vehicles aren’t really coupes, they’re sedans and SUVs with squashed roofs.

Convertibles with retractable hardtop roofs are also sometimes lumped together with coupes. Mazda, for example, calls its retractable-hardtop Miata a “Retractable Fastback,” not a convertible. It’s easy to see the logic: With the roof in place, a retractable hardtop is effectively a coupe. But convertible tops eat up trunk space and making a convertible usually requires extra chassis bracing, which adds weight. So if you don’t really want top-down driving, a conventional coupe is the best way to go.