Acura is trying to bring more performance back to its lineup, and the Honda luxury brand is reviving a name that hasn’t been seen in more than a decade to do it. Debuting during Monterey Car Week, the Acura Type S concept heralds the return of the Type S name to Acura’s lineup, as well as new, sportier versions of Acura’s current models.

Acura isn’t ready to reveal the Type S concept, but a press release promised that the car will have a “powerful stance and expressive silhouette.” In this case, the car may be less important than the badge it wears. Between 2001 and 2008, the Type S badge marked the sportiest Acura models sold in North America. It may have been a step below the Type R models sold in other markets at that time, but it showed Acura was still committed to performance in the afterglow of the brand’s 1990s golden age.

It’s unclear if the Type S concept will be a one-off design, or a modded version of one of Acura’s existing models. As before, Type S production models will be sportier versions of current Acuras.

During its first stint, the Type S badge was applied to sportier versions of the 3.2CL and RSX coupes, as well as two generations of the TL sedan. Acura isn’t offering any details right now, but the TL’s successor, the TLX, seems like a possible candidate for the Type S treatment. The NSX supercar is the only two-door model in Acura’s current lineup, but the ILX fills the RSX’s old slot as the brand’s entry-level model. Perhaps that sedan will get a Type S variant as well. It also seems likely that we’ll see the first Type S crossover, given the current popularity of those vehicles.

The Acura Type S concept will make its public debut August 16 at The Quail, a Motorsports Gathering. The event is one of many that make up Monterey Car Week, an annual automotive extravaganza featuring some of the rarest and most expensive cars around, both new and old. It’s anchored by the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where the Type S concept will be displayed following its unveiling.