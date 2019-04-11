Digital Trends
2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition is an ordinary sedan built in a supercar factory

Stephen Edelstein
Acura is using the factory that builds its NSX supercar to crank out a special edition of the TLX sedan. Debuting at the 2019 New York Auto Show later this month, the 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition will be the first of a series of “handcrafted” limited-edition models, according to Acura. The TLX goes on sale this summer, with a special-edition MDX set to follow sometime after that.

“PMC” stands for “Performance Manufacturing Center” — the Marysville, Ohio, factory that builds the NSX. Because it was already set up to build a low-volume supercar, Acura figured the factory could also be used to add some special touches to its more mundane models. The TLX PMC Edition will be hand-assembled by the same technicians that build the NSX, and will undergo the same quality-control process as that six-figure car, according to Acura.

The PMC Edition will be distinguished from an ordinary TLX mainly by its paint. The Valencia Red Pearl hue was taken from — you guessed it — the NSX. The paint features nano-pigment technology, which creates a more vivid appearance, according to Acura. Robots apply multiple base coats and two clear coats, and each paint job is then hand inspected. The whole process, including curing, takes five days, according to Acura. That’s an eternity compared to the paint process used on a normal automotive assembly line.

It’s unusual to see an automaker try to turn a mass-produced car like the TLX into something handcrafted and small-batch. Acura seems to be trying to create a stronger connection between the NSX supercar and its regular models. This is known in the industry as the “halo effect,” but most automakers don’t go through the trouble of putting sedans on supercar assembly lines to exploit that effect.

Other than the small-batch build process and special paint, the PMC Edition is basically a range-topping TLX Advance model with the sportier exterior styling from the A-Spec trim level. The PMC Edition does get some unique features, including model-specific 19-inch wheels, gloss black exterior trim, Milano leather seats with Alcantara inserts, and black chrome exhaust finishers, but the changes are all cosmetic.

Acura may build this TLX at the same factory, but that doesn’t mean the sedan gets the NSX’s hybrid powertrain. The PMC Edition gets the same 3.5-liter V6 offered in other versions of the TLX. The V6 is rated at 290 horsepower and 267 pound-feet of torque, and is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission with all-wheel drive.

The PMC Edition will cost “around $50,000,” according to Acura. That’s about $4,000 more than a fully loaded, all-wheel drive, TLX Advance. The TLX won’t be the only vehicle to get the PMC treatment. Acura plans to launch a PMC Edition MDX crossover as well, and may create other special editions in the future.

“We designed the PMC not only to build NSX, but to give Acura the flexibility to explore handcrafted production of limited-edition models,” Jon Ikeda, Acura brand officer, said in a statement. “The TLX and MDX PMC Edition are the first to take advantage of this unique capability, and we intend to explore additional options.”

yaaha niken gt 3 wheeled motorcycle impressions 2019 yamaha feat
We rode Yamaha’s beefy 3-wheeled motorcycle, and now two wheels isn’t enough

Somehow, Yamaha managed to build a 3-wheeled motorcycle (not a tricycle!) that rides and leans just like a traditional 2-wheeler -- but with the added benefit of more traction. We took one for a spin, and now we’re not sure if we can ever…
Posted By Mitchell Nicholson
2020 Hyundai Venue teaser
The 2020 Hyundai Venue will prove small and affordable doesn’t mean basic

Hyundai has announced it will travel to the 2019 New York Auto Show to unveil the 2020 Venue. Positioned below the Kona as an entry-level model, the Venue will be the company's smallest and cheapest crossover.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Toyota Highlander teaser
The 2020 Toyota Highlander is a real work of art — literally, for now

Toyota will introduce the 2020 Highlander at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and it enlisted the help of artist Michael Murphy to promote the vehicle. He created an augmented reality sculpture of the model by hanging 200 hand-painted pieces in…
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 Jeep Gladiator
Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Gladiator and Wrangler, but there’s an issue

The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 Hellcat engine fits in the Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator, Jeep boss Tim Kuniskis confirmed in an interview with Australian media. But the fit would be too tight to pass federal crash tests, he said.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Hyundai Sonata
New Hyundai digital key app lets drivers replace car keys with a smartphone

Hyundai is launching a smartphone app that allows owners to unlock their car doors and start the engine. This digital key will be available this fall on the 2020 Hyundai Sonata midsize sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Tesla Roamer
This Tesla Model S was turned into a motor home and could break a world record

Author and traveler Travis Rabenberg is turning a Tesla Model S into an electric motor home. It has a top speed of 150 mph, which might earn him a Guinness record, and it can drive for up to 200 miles on a single charge.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2017 Mercedes-Benz GLS450
Mercedes-Benz’s biggest SUV is getting a high-tech overhaul

The next Mercedes-Benz GLS will make its public debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show. Mercedes-Benz claims the big SUV will offer even more passenger space, as well as better gas mileage and more tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Acura IndyCar
Acura will take the green flag in IndyCar, but just for one race

Acura will slap its logo onto an IndyCar racer for the first time since 1994. An Acura-liveried car will race in the NTT IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Long Beach. But the livery will be the only different thing about the car.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Subaru Outback teaser
Subaru teases a redesigned version of its popular Outback wagon for 2020

The 2020 Subaru Outback will be a redesigned version of one of Subaru's most popular models. The jacked-up station wagon debuts at the 2019 New York Auto Show, and will likely share DNA with the 2020 Legacy sedan.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2019 Audi TT RS
2019 Audi TT RS gets subtle cosmetic surgery ahead of its trip to the Big Apple

The 2019 Audi TT RS gets a minor face-lift, but it keeps its signature turbocharged inline-five engine. The updated TT RS makes its United States debut at the 2019 New York Auto Show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
jd power voice assistants in cars study fordces v521941160
J.D. Power finds voice assistants are becoming important for new car buyers

A recent study conducted by J.D. Power found that car buyers—especially younger ones—are increasingly interested in having a familiar voice assistant available inside their new vehicle.
Posted By AJ Dellinger
Voitures Extravert electric Porsche 911
Voitures Extravert is converting vintage Porsche 911s into all-electric cars

Voitures Extravert is a Dutch company that takes old Porsche 911 sports cars and updates them with electric powertrains. The company's founders see it as a way to preserve classic cars in an age of stricter emissions standards.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept
Infiniti Qs Inspiration concept is yet another tease of future electrified cars

The Infiniti Qs Inspiration sports sedan concept will debut at the 2019 Shanghai Auto Show. Infiniti said it was designed for electrified powertrains, meaning hybrid or all-electric.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Audi S7 (European spec)
2020 Audi S6 and S7 aim to boost performance without sacrificing fuel economy

The 2020 Audi S6 and S7 are sportier versions of the Audi A6 sedan and A7 fastback, respectively. Both cars use a mild-hybrid powertrain, which generates 450 horsepower in U.S. spec.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein