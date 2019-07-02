Digital Trends
Looking to buy a Mini Cooper? It's about to get more expensive

Stephen Edelstein
By
2020 mini cooper countryman clubman lineup pricing john works

If you want to a put a new Mini Cooper in your driveway, it’s about to get more expensive. While all Mini models will get a price hike for the 2020 model year, there will be few significant mechanical or equipment changes. The most affordable model is the two-door 2020 Mini Cooper Hardtop, which starts at $24,250 (including destination charge), up from the 2019 model year price of $22,750.

In addition to the base Cooper, the two-door Hardtop is available in Cooper S and John Cooper Works trim levels, priced at $28,250 and $34,250, respectively. Mini also offers a four-door Hardtop Cooper ($25,250) and Cooper S ($29,250). All Hardtop prices represent a $1,500 increase over the 2019 model year.

Mini convertible prices also increase by $1,500 across all trim levels. Like the two-door Hardtop, the convertible is available in Cooper, Cooper S, and John Cooper Works flavors, with base prices of $29,259, $33,250, and $39,250, respectively.

The Mini Clubman wagon drops the base non-S trim level for 2020, meaning the cheapest version is now the front-wheel drive Cooper S. That model sees a price increase of $2,000, meaning it now starts at $31,750. Mini also offers an all-wheel drive Cooper S All4 model starting at $33,250 — a $1,500 increase over 2019. The top Clubman John Cooper Works trim level gets a $3,500 price hike (to $39,250), but it also gets more horsepower and torque. Output increases from 228 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque to 301 hp and 331 lb.-ft.

The Mini Countryman John Cooper Works crossover gets the same upgraded engine as the Clubman, with the same boost to 301 hp and 331 lb-ft. But the price goes up by $3,600 — to $42,850. The Countryman is also available in Cooper and Cooper S trim levels, with standard front-wheel drive or optional All4 all-wheel drive. They are subject to the same $1,500 price hike as most other Mini models. The Countryman S E All4 plug-in hybrid’s base price goes up by $1,000 (to $38,750), but the model also gets a larger battery pack, going from 7.6 kilowatt hours to 9.6 kWh. That increases electric-only range from 12 miles to 16 miles.

Other notable changes for the 2020 Mini lineup include a new “active driving assistant” package that bundles adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, and automatic high beams. A seven-speed dual-clutch transmission also replaces the six-speed automatic on Cooper and Cooper S models, with a manual transmission expected to remain in the mix. Mini is preparing a hotter John Cooper Works GP model and its first all-electric mass-production model, the Mini Cooper SE. The electric Mini won’t arrive until the 2020 calendar year.

The most expensive cars in the world
The best indie games
