Ariel, a small British company known for developing segment-bending sports cars, has unveiled an electric version of its Nomad 2 off-roader. While still at the concept stage, the E-Nomad will create a new niche in the EV space if it receives the proverbial green light for production.

Going electric wasn’t an excuse to tone down the styling, and the E-Nomad looks just as wild as the Nomad 2 it’s based on. Sitting high off the ground, it’s characterized by two pairs of three headlights that give it a bug eye look, wheels that stick out from the body, and a highly functional interior. There’s nothing else quite like it on the road; it’s pegged at the intersection of sports cars, SUVs, and dune buggies.

Power for the E-Nomad comes from a rear-mounted motor rated at 281 horsepower and 361 pound-feet of torque. It’s linked to a 41-kilowatt-hour battery pack, and it unlocks a zero-to-60-mph sprint of 3.4 seconds. For context, the E-Nomad is as quick to 60 mph as the base Nomad 2, which is powered by a turbocharged, 2.3-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 260 horsepower in its most basic state of tune.

One advantage that comes with using a relatively small battery pack is that it’s fairly quick to charge. Plugging the concept vehicle into a fast charger takes the pack from 20% to 80% in under 25 minutes, Ariel states. Alternatively, you can charge the battery using a regular household outlet.

Ariel explains it needed to fit the E-Nomad with body panels to reduce drag, which is one of the enemies of range. It made the add-ons with a material manufactured using flax fibers. It’s strong, eco-friendly, and about 9% lighter than carbon fiber. The concept weighs roughly 1,975 pounds, meaning it’s approximately 400 pounds heavier than the gasoline-burning Nomad, and it offers up to 150 miles of range. That figure won’t qualify it for the “long-range” label, but keep in mind the Nomad isn’t envisioned as a long-distance cruiser. It’s for short, fun trips.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for the E-Nomad, but one of Ariel’s top executives suggested that production is possible.

“While the E-Nomad is a concept, it does show production intent for the vehicle and hints at just a small part of Ariel’s future. Once it has been through our usual, grueling testing regime, we could opt to add E-Nomad alongside its ICE-powered Nomad 2 sibling, so we’ll take great interest in customer feedback on the concept car,” explained Simon Saunders, the company’s director, in a statement.