Polestar 2 gets an audio upgrade from Bowers & Wilkins

There will soon be a new model of the popular Polestar 2 EV on its way, as the Swedish company has announced a 2026 update that will first be available in Europe before rolling out to other locations throughout this year. The 2026 Polestar 2 sees a new audio system and an upgraded infotainment system, plus a new battery which can be charged faster.

The audio system comes from Bowers & Wilkins, and can be added as an optional upgrade consisting of 14 speakers places throughout the car for a total output of 1,350 Watts. Audio enthusiasts will enjoy extra audio features like “Tweeter-on-Top technology” for better audio clarity, and speakers designed to minimize distortion.

The infotainment system is getting a new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor that should make it snappier and more responsive, as well as tweaks to the system like an improved center display which should make interacting with the car a more smooth experience.

The big help for the EV-nervous though will be the new battery update, which consists of a 70 kWh battery from CATL for the Standard Range model. Compared to the previous model’s 69 kWh LG Chem battery, the new version offers a range of up to 344 miles, compared to 339 miles previously. That isn’t a big improvement, but what is significant is the inclusion of Plug & Charge and the ability to connect to a DC fast charger for topping up to 80% of battery capacity in just 34 minutes, according to Inside EVs, making it easier to top up the battery significantly while you’re out running errands or visiting a store.

“Polestar 2 is the cornerstone our business was built on,” said Polestar CEO Michael Lohscheller. “Seeing our first EV continue to receive numerous enhancements with every model year introduction is truly amazing. Now with a comprehensive round of technology, design, and option updates, including the outstanding Bowers & Wilkins audio system and faster processor chip, I’m convinced our customers will love the experience Polestar 2 offers even more.”