Digital Trends
Cars

AAA pushes for standardized names and definitions for driver assistance tech

Bruce Brown
By

Now that Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are commonplace, automotive manufacturers should standardize the names and definitions of the various technologies involved, an AAA report recommends.

The American Automobile Association study found that the bewildering array of ADAS marketing names leaves consumers confused about the differences among systems and what the features are supposed to do.

As evidence for the extent of consumer confusion, AAA cites its September 2018 study that found drivers had too much faith in systems such as adaptive cruise control. Two months later, in November 2018, the consumer group reported the disturbing results of another study based on ADAS technology naming.

In its November report, AAA found that 40 percent of consumers believed fully autonomous cars were already available and traveling on U.S. roads. The study mentioned specific concerns with ADAS systems called PilotAssist, ProPILOT, and AutoPilot, which some consumers believed gave vehicles self-driving capability.

AAA continues its active role in advocating for consumers who are barraged with names and claims by car, truck, and SUV brands that tout the safety and convenience of features such as adaptive cruise control, blind spot warning, lane keeping assistance, automatic emergency braking, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

In the full report of its recent study, AAA proposed a list of standardized names and definitions for some of the most common driver assistance tech. For example, AAA listed the three most prevalent ADAS features, which were automatic emergency braking, lane keeping assistance, and adaptive cruise control. Those features were standard equipment on 30.6 percent, 13.9 percent, and 11. 8 percent of 2018 models, respectively.

AAA found 40 unique marketing names for automatic emergency braking, 19 different names for lane keeping assistance, and 20 names for adaptive cruise control.

For those three ADAS features, AAA suggested the following standardized names and definitions.

Forward Automatic Emergency Braking: Detects potential collisions while traveling forward and automatically applies brakes to avoid or lessen the severity of impact.

Lane Keeping Assistance: Controls steering to maintain vehicle within driving lane. May prevent vehicle from departing lane or continually center vehicle.

Adaptive Cruise Control: Controls acceleration and/or braking to maintain a prescribed distance between it and a vehicle in front. May be able to come to a stop and continue.

The full AAA report includes suggested standardized names and definitions for a wide range of ADAS features. While the AAA suggestions have no legislative or regulatory imperative, the point that such standardization could improve road safety when consumers have accurate and realistic expectations of driver assistance features is well-taken.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Ford's Transit Custom Nugget lines up against the Volkswagen California
Up Next

How to record a Skype call
exclusive hmd global return of nokia feature feat 2
Mobile

Rekindled yet again, Nokia’s next-gen phones offer more than just nostalgia

HMD Global, a startup that designs and builds Nokia Android smartphones, wants to put the Nokia brand name back “where it belongs.” It helps that it’s made up of ex-Nokia employees. We go behind the scenes to see how HMD formed.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
ford transit custom nugget van camper for europe 2019ford transitcustomnugget 10
Cars

Ford’s Transit Custom Nugget lines up against the Volkswagen California

Ford announced a camper van outfitted by Westfalia for the European market. Buyers can order the Transit Custom Nugget directly through Ford dealers with one of two wheelbases and a fixed or folding roof.
Posted By Bruce Brown
amazon echo sub
Smart Home

Inviting Alexa into your home? We'll help you pick the right Amazon Echo device

Not sure just what Amazon Echo device with Alexa voice assistant you're looking for? Whether you're looking for great sound, smart home control, or a screened device, we've got you covered.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
legrand smart lighting devices hia radiantsmart 3144
Smart Home

Legrand’s Smart Lighting touts security, interoperability, and simple setup

Near universal connectivity including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, Samsung SmartThings, Nest, Ring, and the Internet of Things is the theme of Legrand's Smart Lighting Radiant collection of switches, dimmers, outlets, and plugs.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 ram 1500 review feat
Product Review

Cool tech and a great ride make the 2019 RAM 1500 the best light-duty pickup

The Ram isn’t the most powerful, spacious, or affordable of the light-duty, full-size pickup herd, but a modestly equipped version walks all over rivals in terms of ride quality, technology, and cabin comfort.
Posted By Miles Branman
hyundai worlds first multi collision airbag system test
Cars

Hyundai has created the ‘world’s first multi-collision airbag system’

Around 30 percent of car accidents involve multiple collisions, a reality that prompted Hyundai to develop what it claims is the world's first airbag capable of deploying in a multi-impact traffic accident.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
2019 Lincoln Continental
Product Review

With the roomy and speedy 2019 Continental, you can take Lincoln seriously again

With the 2019 Continental, Lincoln is on a mission to rekindle ties with its glamorous past. The firm's flagship sedan is short on tech, but it's comfortable, spacious, and smooth -- just like a Lincoln should be.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Polestar 2 teaser image
Cars

Polestar gives us an early look at its Android-based infotainment system

Volvo sister company Polestar has released a teaser image to give us our first look at the 2, its second model. Polestar tells us the 2 will arrive as a four-door fastback with a 400-hp electric powertrain and about 300 miles of range.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2020 gmc sierra hd boasts world class trailering tech 2500 denali
Cars

Think trucks are basic? The 2020 GMC Sierra HD can see through a trailer

GMC has released the new 2020 Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD. Both trucks are considerably more high-tech than their predecessors, and the new features mostly benefit drivers who tow on a regular basis.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Cars

Apple sheds 200 employees from its mysterious self-driving car program

Apple has dismissed 200 employees from Project Titan, its self-driving car program. Apple may never build a car, but a spokesperson for the company reaffirmed its commitment to autonomous technology.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Ford Edge Titanium
Cars

Ford will build a mini pickup truck slotting below the Ranger

Ford will build a smaller pickup truck that will slot below the Ranger in the automaker's lineup. But Ford was mum on whether the new mini truck would be sold in the United States.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
boeing flying taxi first test flight av
Emerging Tech

Boeing enters the autonomous flying taxi race with first successful test flight

Boeing has completed the first test flight for its very own vertical takeoff and landing electric air taxi. The flying demo took place this week at an airport outside of Washington DC.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
tesla model s
Cars

Tesla’s Advanced Summon feature will soon turn vehicles into ‘giant RC cars’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to announce a new Tesla feature: Advance Summon. It will allow Tesla owners to have their car come to them or to control it like a big RC car.
Posted By AJ Dellinger, Ronan Glon
V2X and V2I infrastructure
Cars

5G will turn your car into a talking, thinking supercomputer. And it’s coming soon

5G data connectivity can do much more than just let you stream better video to your phone. It will make your next car truly smart, connect it to everything, and it works even when there’s no usable cell signal around.
Posted By Jeff Zurschmeide