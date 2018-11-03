Digital Trends
Cars

Austria gives electric car drivers a Go-Faster card, raising the speed limit by 30 percent

Bruce Brown
By

Would you be more favorable to all-electric vehicles if you could drive them faster without getting speeding tickets?

A newly approved federal law that supports higher highway speeds for electric cars may get pushback from some quarters, but the Austrian government hopes that permitting higher speeds will encourage more people to drive e-cars, according to Green Car Reports.

Austria’s Federal Ministry of Transport reports that all-electric vehicles currently account for 2.5 percent of new-vehicle registrations, a higher percentage than in Germany. Jaguar builds its new all-electric I-Pace SUV in Austria, a point of national pride.

Austria’s speed limit amendment for electric vehicles isn’t a ticket-free nod to go as fast as you can, anywhere, any time. There are restrictions to the e-car speed allowances.

When air pollution levels in Austria are high, vehicles powered by gasoline or diesel fuel and hybrids are restricted to traveling no faster than 62 miles per hour. Under the new regulations, however, drivers in electric cars can motor along up to 81 mph on specified roads without a violation. The higher speed limits apply to a total of 274 miles of roads.

So while the Austrian speed incentive for all-electric vehicles is real, it only applies to certain roadways and only when the air is particularly nasty.

The logic behind the speed differentiation makes sense from an environmental perspective. In general, when fossil-fuel-powered vehicles travel faster, they generate higher ratios of harmful emissions. Zero-emission electric cars, however, don’t morph into road-fogging polluters at higher speeds.

Since the Austrian speed limit differences are only in force when the air quality is bad, the new laws effectively mean that electric cars are exempt from the penalties applied to non-electric vehicles. So it’s not that e-cars are allowed to go faster, they just don’t have to slow down.

Stepping higher than the consideration of how fast one is allowed to drive on a particular road at a specific moment, there are two reasons why all-electric car drivers might want to forego the right to higher speed travel: decreased range and increased danger.

Travel range per battery charge is a major consideration when selecting an electric vehicle or deciding to buy an EV at all. Higher speeds and faster acceleration use more battery power at disproportionate rates, so range suffers when you hit the go-pedal harder and when you maintain higher speeds.

Also, traveling at higher speeds, especially on roadways shared with vehicles limited to significantly lower limits,  compounds the danger of higher speed travel.

Don't Miss

Infiniti is using Formula One racing to hone its hybrid skills
Android Auto
Mobile

From the road to your wrist, see how Android has evolved over the past 10 years

Android started out as just a mobile operating system, but 10 years in it's pretty much everywhere. Check out our round-up of all the different Android variations that have cropped up so far, and what might be coming in the future.
Posted By Rose Behar
uber now offers a 15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares
Cars

Uber now offers a $15 monthly plan for access to cheaper fares

Uber riders in five cities across the U.S. can now pay a monthly fee of $15 ($25 in Los Angeles) for access to cheaper fares. Called Ride Pass, the subscription service is available for UberX and UberPool.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept
Cars

Honda turned its Ridgeline truck into a larger-than-life ATV

The Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept is a Ridgeline pickup truck with the body stripped off to create the feel of an oversized side-by-side ATV. It's exactly the kind of craziness you get from the annual SEMA show.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Dodge Super Charger and Hellephant V8 engine
Cars

What car wouldn’t be better with this 1,000-horsepower ‘Hellephant’ engine?

The "Hellephant" is a 1,000-horsepower Hemi V8 "crate engine" that can be dropped into any pre-1976 car. It references one of the greatest muscle car engines in history, but incorporates modern tech from Dodge's Hellcat motor.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
Honda Clarity
Cars

Yikes! These cars shouldn’t bother dressing up for Halloween

The first thing you notice about a car is its design, not its horsepower output or its infotainment system. There's no widely accepted definition of what makes a car beautiful or ugly, but some designs offend more eyes than others.
Posted By Ronan Glon
lime looks set to add cars its fleet of bikes and scooters
Cars

Lime gearing up to add cars to its fleet of bikes and scooters

It's already operating bike and scootersharing schemes in multiple cities around the world, and now Lime is gearing up to add electric cars to its range of transportation options.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Hyundai solar panel for EVs
Cars

Hyundai wants you to park in the scorching sun to charge your car

Hyundai has announced it will begin mass-producing solar panels for electric and hybrid cars after 2019. The technology can charge between 30 and 60 percent of a hybrid car's battery pack per day.
Posted By Ronan Glon
raylier glowing leather jacket biking banni re lancement
Cars

Bright idea: this motorcycle jacket has built-in lights that sync with your bike

Motorbike leathers are there to protect riders from injury, but they can make bikers difficult to see in the dark. A stylish new LED-equipped leather jacket hopes to change all that.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
pizza hut zero emission toyota tundra truck pie pro
Cars

Pizza Hut tricks out a Toyota Tundra to whip up a pie in 7 minutes

Spotlighting the importance of future technology for both companies at the 2018 SEMA Show, Toyota and Pizza Hut built the Tundra Pie Pro. The robotic kitchen in the truck bed cranks out freshly cooked pizzas in under seven minutes.
Posted By Bruce Brown
2019 BMW 8 Series convertible
Cars

BMW’s 8 Series convertible packs a twin-turbo V8, display screens galore

The 2019 BMW 8 Series convertible is the first drop-top version of BMW's two-door flagship ever. Like the 8 Series coupe, the convertible sports a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 and a long list of tech features.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
yelp reservations buick marketplace yelpxevo
Social Media

Dine and dash(board): Make a Yelp reservation from your car’s control panel

Already in the car, but can't decide where to eat? Yelp Reservations can now be added to some dashboard touchscreens. Yelp Reservations searches for restaurants within 25 miles of the vehicle's location.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
2018 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon Unlimited review
Cars

Forget the glamour: A rugged Jeep pickup will make a splash at the LA Auto Show

Jeep will introduce the long-promised Wrangler-based pickup truck at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Tentatively named Scrambler, the model was designed to conquer the great outdoors, not for the construction site.
Posted By Ronan Glon
2019 Porsche Panamera GTS
Product Review

With more tech and twin turbos, the Panamera GTS is the best Porsche sedan yet

The Porsche Panamera GTS is back for a second generation with more tech features and, controversially, turbos. Digital Trends traveled to Bahrain to find out GTS remains the go-to Panamera variant for driving enthusiasts.
Posted By Ronan Glon
infiniti and renault sport formula one team engineering partnership projectblacks 1
Cars

Infiniti is using Formula One racing to hone its hybrid skills

Infiniti is partnering with the Renault Sport Formula One team, and not just to put sponsor stickers on the race cars. The luxury brand claims its engineers are working with their F1 counterparts to develop future hybrid tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein