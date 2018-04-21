Automobili Pininfarina will have an new all-electric hypercar by 2020

Share

It seems the electric hypercar wars are still getting a nice jolt and heating up as more record-breaking electric performance vehicles surface. The latest comes from Automobili Pininfarina, which recently announced that it’s working on an all-electric hypercar.

If that name sounds familiar, you’d be correct in assuming it’s the same Pininfarina associated with big-time players such as Ferrari, Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Fiat, and Peugeot. Formally known as Pininfarina S.p.A., it’s the world-famous Italian car design firm known for penning some of automotive history’s greatest cars.

Pininfarina’s long list of historic greats include pretty much every Ferrari in existence (except for the 1973 Dino 308 GT4 and the LaFerrari), the original Alfa Romeo Giulietta Spider, many Peugeots, Fiats, and Lancias, and even the Cadillac Allante.

The company was recently acquired by India-based industrial conglomerate the Mahindra Group. In an effort to make a breakthrough statement, Mahindra formed Automobili Pininfarina, a car division, which will be the brand responsible for this new hypercar.

Specifics weren’t readily available, but word on the street is this new hypercar will surface sometime in 2020. Pininfarina claims a 0-62 time of les than two seconds, a 0-186 mph time of just 11 seconds, and a top-speed of over 250 mph. This is all thanks to two insanely powerful electric motors and a pair of fuel cells. We’re not sure if that means this mythical beast is hydrogen-powered, but it does seem like a possibility with the use of such terminology. Despite these stunning performance figures, Pininfarina says its newest baby will still offer a driving range of 310 miles.

The company is also promising state-of-the-art tech, such as Level 3+ autonomy, which is still just one level shy of full-autonomous driving capability status.

There’s also more to why Automobili Pinininfarina chose 2020 as the date to reveal this new hypercar. The year marks the 90th anniversary of Pininfarina S.p.A.’s official formation.

“We are pleased to welcome the new company Automobili Pininfarina, which represents an additional client for Pininfarina SpA, joining the list of the many prestigious car makers for which we will be designing cars in the future,” Pininfarina chairman Paolo Pininfarina said at a press conference. “This project helps me and my family to realize my grandfather’s dream of seeing outstanding innovative cars solely branded Pininfarina on the roads.”

“Italy’s renowned design expertise produces objects of true beauty and unique style,” Mahindra Group chief Anand Mahindra added. “Drawing upon the pedigree and design vocabulary of the Pininfarina aesthetic heritage we will develop a rare collector’s item that only a handful of connoisseurs will ever own.”

Pininfarina said only 100 cars will be produced, so you should expect a high-price for this level of electrified performance. Around $2.5 million each, for starters.