Digital Trends
Cars

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Drone lens, laser synth, and more

Will Nicol
By

At any given moment, there are approximately a zillion different crowdfunding campaigns happening on the web. Take a stroll through Kickstarter or Indiegogo and you’ll find no shortage of weird, useless, and downright stupid projects out there — alongside some real gems. We’ve cut through the fidget spinners and janky iPhone cases to round up the most unusual, ambitious, and exciting new crowdfunding projects out there this week. Keep in mind that any crowdfunding project — even those with the best intentions — can fail, so do your homework before cutting a check for the gadget of your dreams. 

July 14

Moment Air — Anamorphic lens for drones

Drones are one of the coolest tools for photographers these days — whether casual or professional — but while they let you shoot easily from the skies above, those shots aren’t always the prettiest. The people at Moment have developed a new model of anamorphic lens that is light enough for drones, offering the promise of wide, cinematic angles, and bright lens flare. The lenses are designed to attach to a DJI Mavic 2 Pro or Zoom, which are two of our favorite drones on the market right now. Beyond the lens, the Moment Air system includes filters and a phone case specifically designed to fit in drone controllers.

Radiator — Laser synthesizer

Imagine calling your audiophile friend over to your house to check out your new speakers.

“Oh, these are cool, I guess,” they say.

“You guess?” You respond, mildly irritated. “But they got an Editor’s choice award from Digital Trends.”

“Yeah, I mean, soundwaves are fine, sure, but I’m really into listening to music with my eyes these days.”

Listening with your eyes? Could such a thing be possible? That’s what the makers of the Radiator laser synthesizer propose. The device is a synthesizer for creating laser light shows, with dozens of knobs for tweaking color and shape, modulating, even cloning lasers. You’ll have to hook the device up to a laser projector, but if you have one, the Radiator seems like a cool, new tool for musicians or visual artists who want to put on their own Pink Floyd show.

Lyra — Handheld Raspberry Pi game console

Emulation has been a boon for fans of old-school video games, whether they want to play them or just preserve them for future generations. There are plenty of great emulators on PC, and companies like Nintendo and Sony have re-released some of their old games on retro consoles like the Nintendo or PlayStation Classic, but if you want to play classic console games on the go, your options are limited. The makers of Lyra are promising all the joy of classic console gaming in a portable frame, one powered by a Raspberry Pi. The device requires some assembly, but once users have put it together, they’ll be able to play games either on the console itself or on a TV by connecting it via HDMI. A Raspberry Pi board is a computer, and so users will also be able to browse the internet, watch videos, and so on. The Lyra’s specs don’t look sufficient for modern PC games, but if you want to play some ActRaiser on your daily commute, it should be enough.

Aroma — Automatic pour-over coffee maker

Pour-over coffee is popular these days, with many claiming it results in a bolder flavor and more efficient brew, but it typically requires a specific gear setup. If you don’t want to carry a kettle with you to the office, the Aroma automatic pour-over device will prep your beverage for you, and it’s small enough to carry with you in a backpack or messenger bag. The contraption works via a rotating spout near the top; with the press of a button, it gets to work pouring water evenly on the coffee grounds, so you can kick back and relax. It even includes a reusable filter, so you can feed your caffeine needs without worrying as much about your environmental impact.

MoveIt Speed — Smart punching bag

After a long day at the office, a little exercise can be a great stress reliever. Sometimes a treadmill just isn’t enough to exorcise your frustrations, however. Boxing is a good way to work out and let off some steam, and the MoveItSpeed offers a number of cool features to take your workout to another level. It has sensors to detect your punching speed and provide feedback and features a number of workout routines and games to help you train.

hayabusa 2 sample asteroid ryugu jaxa landing artists conception
Emerging Tech

Hayabusa2 probe collects first-ever subsurface samples from an asteroid

It can be hard waiting for news from 200 million miles away, but on Wednesday, Japan's space agency said it believes its Hayabusa2 probe has collected the first subsurface materials from an asteroid.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Computing

Is the MacBook Air or the MacBook Pro the best Mac for you? We break it down

Though they both share Retina displays and similar keyboards, there are still some spec differences and other changes that differentiate the 2018 MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. In this guide, we stack the two up against each other.
Posted By Arif Bacchus, Alex Blake
window air conditioner early amazon prime day 2019 deals frigidaire 5 000 btu mounted room
Deals

Cool down with these early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners

The best time to buy air conditioning units this summer is today as Amazon releases early Prime Day 2019 deals on window air conditioners. This sale happens less than a week before the sales event officially launches on July 15.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
reconditioned lg portable air conditioner walmart deal ac
Deals

Amazon cuts nearly $100 off of LG portable air conditioner ahead of Prime Day

In order to stay cool regardless of where you are, we recommend portable air conditioners, like the LG portable air conditioner. It normally costs $389, but Amazon has cut 23% off the price and it's available for $299.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Chris Gates, Rick Marshall
nasa video celebrates the discovery of 4000th exoplanet exoplanets
Emerging Tech

NASA video celebrates the discovery of the 4,000th exoplanet

Exoplanets are celestial bodies outside of our solar system, with some potentially able to sustain life. A new NASA video celebrates the discovery of 4,000 exoplanets by powerful space telescopes since 1992.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
graphene filter
Emerging Tech

Scientists use bounced lasers to determine whether a glass of water is pure

Scientists have come up with a high-tech method to work out whether water is pure using bounced lasers and sonar technology. Here's how it works — and what could make it so useful.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
t mobile one vs simple choice hq sign feat 2x3
Mobile

T-Mobile completes its first 600MHz 5G test using a commercial modem

T-Mobile's 5G network officially launched in the U.S., though it's not with the 600MHz frequency we were all expecting, but with millimeter wave, just like Verizon's existing 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what skylab taught us about space 40th anniversary
News

What Skylab taught us about space research, 40 years later

Thursday is the 40th anniversary of Skylab falling back to Earth. While most people know it as America's first manned space station, its influence extends much further, inspiring space research and scientific curiosity for decades
Posted By Allison Matyus
the rev 1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit bike lane
Cars

The Rev-1 delivery robot is fast enough to hit the bike lane

Tootling into view is yet another wheel-based delivery robot, this one from U.S. startup Refraction A.I. The Rev-1 is designed for last-mile deliveries and is said to be faster and cheaper than many of its rivals.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
baxter robot vr haptics
Emerging Tech

MIT whiz kids got a robot to take on the viral #BottleCapChallenge

It turns out the ultra-smart folks at MIT think about the same silly viral meme challenges as the rest of us. Check out their attempt to get a robot to take on the #BottleCapChallenge.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
university exeter graphene optoelectronics
Emerging Tech

Bacteria could help mass-produce wonder material graphene at scale

Researchers from the U.S. and the Netherlands have figured out how to produce wonder material graphene by mixing oxidized graphite with bacteria. Here's why their work could be a game-changer.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
rolls royce cargo ships rr autoboat feat
Emerging Tech

Autonomous ships are coming, and we’re not ready for them

Cars may dominate today’s discussion about the future of autonomous transportation, but some of the world’s largest maritime companies are betting big on autonomous shipping.
Posted By Dyllan Furness
best hurricane trackers florence
Emerging Tech

Stay up to date on Tropical Storm Barry's path with these apps and websites

Looking to track Tropical Storm Barry as it makes landfall and heads into the southeastern U.S.? We've assembled a list of the best hurricane tracking apps and websites to stay ahead of the storm, and out of harm's way.
Posted By Ed Oswald
Next Page
1 of 4